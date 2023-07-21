5 Things to do in Will County: Joliet nonprofit’s Big Wheel race

1. Christmas in July: 6 p.m. Thursday, Towne Center Park, Shorewood. Artisan Market runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Party in the Park kicks off with DJ Leo at 6:30 p.m. and “The Grinch” will be shown at dark.

For information, visit vil.shorewood.il.us/Events.

2. “Much Ado About Nothing”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Limestone Stage at Lockport Township Center, 1463 S. Farrell Road, Lockport. Large cast Shakespeare production in its original language. Set in a Technicolor version of the Old West, this comedic play of mistaken identity and rumor is set in a Technicolor version of the Old West.

For tickets and information, call 815-905 2789 or visit limestonestage.org.

3. Royal Faire: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Joliet Public Library, 3395 Black Road, Joliet. Meet falcons, become a knight, show off archery skills and enjoy games and activities for all ages. Dressing up in period costume is encouraged. Free. All ages.

For information, visit jolietlibrary.org.

4. Stuff on Bluff Flea Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Treasure hunt in the scenic park along the river. Free parking south of Jefferson Street. Free admission.

For information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.

5. Great American Big Wheel Race: 6 p.m., Saturday Joliet Memorial Stadium, 3000 W Jefferson St, Joliet. Cheer on your favorite team as they fundraise for Joliet nonprofits. Races begin at 6 p.m. in a double-elimination format until first-, second- and third-place teams are crowned.

For tickets and information, visit ucp-cds.org or call 815-744-3500, ext. 220.

