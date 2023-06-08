Joliet nonprofit is hosting 3rd annual Great American Big Wheel Race on July 22

Dust off your old childhood Big Wheel (or buy a new one) and grab four friends to fundraise for Joliet nonprofits.

United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services in Joliet is hosting its third annual Great American Big Wheel Race on July 22 at Joliet Memorial Stadium.

Anastasia Tuskey, director of marketing and public relations, said UCP changed the time from afternoon to evening to give the event “more of a party atmosphere.” She invited everyone to “come and have a good time for a good cause.”

“Who doesn’t like having fun when doing good and raising money?” Tuskey said.

United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services in Joliet is still accepting registration for five-person teams, which will race for the opportunity to win up to $5,000 in cash for its favorite charity.

“They should sign up early to make sure they have a spot. They’ll want to get their Big Wheels and practice,” Tuskey said. “We’ve got some heavy hitters involved.”

Each team pays a $1,200 entry fee. This entry fee includes a Big Wheel, team T-shirts and swag bags filled with goodies from local merchants. Returning teams that already have a Big Wheel will pay $1,100. They, too, will receive team T-shirts and swag bags.

Don’t want to race? Spectators are more than welcome to attend and cheer on their favorite team.

Races begin at 6 p.m. in a double-elimination format until first-, second- and third-place teams are crowned, according to UCP.

“Where else can you see adults competing on Big Wheels?” Tuskey said.

United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services in Joliet is hosting its third annual Great American Big Wheel Race on July 22 at Joliet Memorial Stadium. Pictured is Kelly Wujeck representing Easterseals Joliet Region during a previous event. (Photo courtesy ofUnited Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services )

Gina Wysocki-Szpur, development director at United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services in Joliet, said in a 2021 Herald-News story that she first saw a Big Wheel race many years ago in San Francisco.

Riders dressed as superheroes rode Big Wheels down twisty roads and attracted a crowd. There are companies that will put on the event for the organization, but those are expensive, Wysocki-Szpur said in 2021.

So UCP decided to tackle it.

“I think many of us need to look inside and talk to our inner child – and put them back on a Big Wheel,” Wysocki-Szpur said in 2021. “And let them be a kid again.”

Gina Wysocki, development director and co-chair of the fundraising committee at The United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services, poses in 2021 on one of the adult Big Wheels that was ridden in nonprofit's first "The Great American Big Wheel Race." (Photo provided)

Fred Ferrara, chairman of the fundraising and development committee for United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services, said in a news release from UCP announcing the event that, “this Big Wheel race for adults is an uncommon event in the area” and he encouraged teams to register.

“This is truly a family event,” Ferrara said in the release. “We invite the entire community to join us for an evening of racing and fun all while helping our local non-profits organizations. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

As part of the event, the Dock in Joliet will operate its margarita truck and serve hot dogs, burgers and sodas. The event will also feature a beer tent, and, as part of the entertainment, a DJ, a 50/50 raffle and a kids’ race.

For information about the third annual Great American Big Wheel Race, including sponsorships, team registration and spectator tickets, visit ucp-cds.org or call 815-744-3500, ext. 220.