5 Things to do in Will County: enjoy a ‘Wander and Wonder’ hike in a Will County forest preserve.

1) Come out to the Rialto Square Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday in Joliet to see comedian Drew Lynch perform. Lynch gave a Golden Buzzer performance during season 10 of” America’s Got Talent,” where he finished in second place. The Rialto Square Theatre is at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

2) The Lockport Lions Club will host its annual spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lockport Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5788, 1026 E 9th St. in Lockport. The cost is $10 per dinner. For more information, visit cityoflockport.net/calendar.

5 Things To Do

3) St. Mary Immaculate Parish School in Plainfield will host its Galabration “Boots and Bling,” a 21 and over event from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the school gym, 15629 S. Route 59 in Plainfield. Features of the event include silent and live auction items, food and alcohol vendors, cash bar, games and live entertainment by The Messengers. Tickets are $80 and available at the door or at bit.ly/smigalatix2023.

4) Lewis University in Romeoville will present " The Sun Serpent” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the university’s Philip Lynch Theatre, 1 University Pkwy, Romeoville. The story is about the conquest of Mexico as seen through the eyes of a young boy who struggles to save his world from the conquistador as his brother fights on the opposite side. For tickets and more information, visit luartsandideas.org.

5) The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a “Wander and Wonder Hike” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. This slow hike is more about discovery than destination. who wish to hike for discovery over destination. Free, ages 10 or older. Registration not required. For more information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

