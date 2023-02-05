Galabration event on Feb. 11 to benefit Plainfield Catholic school

Readers voted St. Mary Immaculate Parish School in Plainfield as “best” for its annual fundraising event and “one of the best” preschools and private elementary schools in the area.

So the school wants to host its own “best” on Feb. 11 at its “Boots and Bling” Galabration event at the school for people and provide “a little surprise award” to a local barbecue restaurant and also to a local brewery, according to Allison Baumgartner of Plainfield, gala chair.

“The point of ‘Boots and Bling’ is to look in your own closet and put something fun together,’” Baumgartner said. “It won’t cost much to have fun and it all goes to our support our school. It’s a great cause and you can buy tickets at the door or online.”

“Boots and Bling” is for people ages 21 and older.

Tickets are $80. Proceeds go toward enhancing the school’s security system and to help support the school, Baumgartner said.

“St. Mary is such a wonderful institution and every little bit that can help the teachers push the children to excel in their faith and education is worth every penny spent,” Baumgartner said.

Event features

Features of the event include silent and live auction items, food and alcohol vendors, cash bar, games and live entertainment by The Messengers.

“There will also be a bar for those that don’t particularly enjoy craft beer,” Baumgartner said.

There will also be “projects made by each individual grade,” Baumgartner said.

“Each child put their mark on it in some way,” Baumgartner said. “The winner will have the items and remember all the people in that class or that year.”

Food and drink

She said six barbecue restaurants will provide “their best barbecue and side dishes.” These are Station One Smokehouse in Plainfield, Firewater BBQ in Crest Hill, Sharko’s BBQ in Naperville, Hat Trick BBQ Company in Aurora, Jack’s Chick’n Ribs in Joliet and Big Steve’s Smokem And Chokem Bbq LLC in Romeoville.

Participating breweries are Skeleton Key Brewery in Woodridge, Khaos Brewcade & Kitchen in Plainfield, Nic & Ivy in Lockport, and Miskatonic Brewing Company in Darien.

“For our late night snack, we’ll have a doughnut wall from The Donut Shop in Plainfield,” Baumgartner said.

Baumgartner, who has two children in the school, praised the volunteer efforts going into “Boots and Bling” and said it’s a “labor of love” and “privilege” to volunteer at the school because the teachers really “really around each individual child” and the families “reap the benefits.”

“They help out children be successful and really make their mark on the world because of everything they’re getting at St. Mary,” Baumgartner said.

“Boots and Bling will be held 6 to 11:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the gym at St. Mary Immaculate School, 15629 S. Route 59 in Plainfield.

Tickets are $80 and available at bit.ly/smigalatix2023.