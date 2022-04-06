Lockport gallery seeks entries for 2022 photography competition

Photographers: registration is now open for Open Lens XII.

Open Lens is an annual juried photography show hosted by Gallery Seven in Lockport. Artist partners of Gallery Seven will jury and judge the work, according to a news release from Gallery Seven.

Any photographer of any age may enter up to five original images, according to the release. Images may be color or black and white, digital or film, according to the Gallery Seven website. The nonrefundable entry fee is $35. Deadline to submit is April 30.

Cash prizes will be awarded in the following areas, according to the website: Best in Show, first, second and third places, and three honorable mentions.

The actual show will run from June 5 through July 12 at Gallery Seven, located inside the Gaylord Building at 200 W. 8th St. in Lockport. Admission to the gallery is free and open to the public.

To submit photos, visit galleryseven.net/a-call-for-entries.

For information about Gallery Seven, including gallery hours, visit galleryseven.net.