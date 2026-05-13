Minooka dominates Bolingbrook in baseball: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Tuesday, May 12

Baseball

Minooka 21, Bolingbrook 6 (4 inn.): Brady Kozlowski (2 for 4, HR, two RBIs), Brayden Carlson (2 for 2, three RBIs) and Logan Mackin (seven Ks, two hits in four innings) led Minooka. Lucas Zito’s three-run double led Bolingbrook.

Coal City 18, Reed-Custer 0 (4 inn.): Gavin Berger (2 for 4, three RBIs), Tryce Farrell (2 for 2, three runs, two RBIs) and Kellen Forsythe (2 for 4, two RBIs, six Ks, two hits) led the Coalers. Dhane Debelak hit a double for Reed-Custer.

Gardner South-Wilmington 16, Illinois Lutheran 0 (4 inn.): Aiden Hines went 3 for 3 with three runs for GSW.

Plainfield South 11, Joliet Central 1 (5 inn.): Matthew Rogers hit a three-run home run for the Cougars while Michael Baetzel struck out seven. Tyler Long had the only hit for the Steelmen.

Plainfield Central 5, Joliet West 4: Cole Sisti went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Wildcats who moved two games ahead of the Tigers for first in the Southwest Prairie Conference. Isaac Harris went 2 for 2 with three RBIs for the Tigers.

Romeoville 6, Plainfield East 0: Jack Mulheron went 2 for 4 with one RBI and struck out four on the mound with just four hits allowed for Romeoville.

Providence 14, Fenwick 3 (5 inn.): Aidan Cullen and Sammy Atkinson each went 2 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs.

Wilmington 11, Streator 1 (5 inn.): Ryan Kettman went 2 for 3 with two runs and four RBIs.

Plainfield North 14, Yorkville 4 (6 inn.): Matt McCormick (3 for 3, three RBIs), John Andretich (three RBIs) and Mason Laube (three RBIs) led Plainfield North.

Dwight 4, Serena 0: Evan Cox threw a perfect game with three strikeouts as the Trojans won at Slammers Stadium.

Softball

Dwight 12, Newark 6: Sarah Parker (3 for 4, two runs, RBI), Elizabeth Hansen (3 for 4, four RBIs, two runs) and Taylor Frobish (2 for 5, two RBIs) led the way for Dwight while Madi Ely struck out 13 from the circle.

Gardner-South Wilmington 14, Illinois Lutheran 0 (5 inn.): Maddie Simms (3 for 3, four RBIs, HR), Aubree Stein (solo HR) and Kayla Scheuber (2 for 3, two RBIs) led the way for GSW with Simms and Brynn Christensen combining for a perfect game with 12 Ks.

Seneca 10, Ottawa Marquette 0 (6 inn.): Hayden Pfeifer (2 for 2, 2 HR, three runs, three RBIs) led the way for Seneca.

Lisle 12, Peotone 2 (6 inn.): Maddyx Toepper went 2 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Peotone.

Bishop McNamara 11, Providence 4: Angelina Cole (2 for 4, one RBI) led the effort for Providence.

Wilmington 17, Streator 2 (4 inn.): Lexi Strohm (nine Ks, two hits), Emilie Strong (3 for 4, five RBIs), Nina Egizio (three runs, three RBIs) and Molly Southall (2 for 2, four runs)

Beecher 7, Lincoln-Way Central 1: Jenna Lee had the lone RBI for the Knights.

Girls soccer

Plainfield North 9, Yorkville 2: The Tigers won big on senior night.

Carmel 6, Joliet Catholic 0: The game was called after 60 minutes due to lightning.

Providence 3, Wheaton Academy 0: Aubrey Curry scored in the 14th minute, Maggie Wolniakowski scored in the 17th minute, Wolniakowski scored again in the 38th minute and the game was called with 21 minutes to go due to weather.

Boys volleyball

Lincoln-Way East 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: The Griffins won 25-9, 25-23. Carter Geiger (seven aces) and Jacob Latek (nine digs) led the way.

Yorkville 2, Minooka 0: Yorkville won 25-14, 25-22.

Lockport 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: The Porters won 25-3, 25-22. Austin Williams (six kills), Jeremy Orrico (nine assists) and Ryan Beaumont (three blocks) led the way.