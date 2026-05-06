Gabi Juarez fires 2-hitter in Joliet West softball win over Romeoville: The Herald-News Tuesday roundup

SOFTBALL

Joliet West 4, Romeoville 0: Gabi Juarez threw a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts to lead the Tigers to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Juarez had a perfect game through six innings, but the Spartans broke through in the seventh as Lilly Roberts reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a triple by Kasia Brandt. Brandt scored on a single by Siari Alvarez. Laci Cole had a double and an RBI among two hits to pace the West offense.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Lincoln-Way East 1: Cassidy Jagielski homered for the lone run for the Griffins in the SouthWest Suburban Conference loss, while Mia Balta had two hits.

Kaneland 8, Morris 6: Losing pitcher Mylie Hughes doubled and homered, but it wasn’t enough for Morris in the Interstate 8 Conference loss. Hughes struck out nine, while teammates Hailie Olson (triple) and Cami Pfeifer (double) each had two hits.

Lemont 16, Bremen 0 (4 inn.): Claire Podrebarac threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Lemont to the South Suburban Blue win.

Providence 18, Loyola 13: The Celtics erupted for 13 runs in the first inning and held on for the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference win. Kelsie Roeder was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Bella Cortes (double, 2 RBIs) also had three hits. Mia Sanfratello (HR), Ava Misch (double, 3 RBIs), Angelina Cole, Aleigh Hill and Addisyn Quinlan all had two hits.

Manteno 18, Coal City 7: Masyn Kuder had a double among two hits to lead the Coalers, while Addison Harvey had two RBIs.

Seneca 15, Lowpoint-Washburn 0 (4 inn.): Lexie Buis had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead the Irish to the victory, while Tessa Krull threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Wilmington 3, Peotone 0: Taryn Gilbert threw a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts to lead the Wildcats to the Illinois Central Eight win. Nina Egizio had three hits, including a double and a triple, to lead the offense, while Taylor Stefancic (double, 2 RBIs) had two hits. Sophie Klawitter struck out eight in the loss for the Blue Devils.

Reed-Custer 6, Streator 5: Mackenzie Foote was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple for the Comets in the Illinois Central Eight win, while Caysie Esparza also had three hits. Sophia Moyers struck out eight in a complete game.

Gardner-South Wilmington 3, Grant Park 1: Maddie Simms threw a five-hitter with 16 strikeouts for the Panthers in the River Valley Conference win, while Brynn Christensen paced the offense with a home run and two RBIs and Liv Siano had a double among two hits.

Midland 8, Dwight 1: Sarah Parker had a double and the lone RBI for the Trojans in the Tri-County Conference loss.

BASEBALL

Plainfield North 7, Bolingbrook 2: The Tigers scored five runs in the top of the first and never looked back in the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Connor Eydenburg, Mason Laube (double) and Joe Valenca (double, 2 RBIs) all had two hits for the North, while Sam Finn struck out nine in 4⅔ innings.

Joliet West 8, Plainfield East 5: Brayden Myers homered among two hits for the Tigers in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Daniel Lukancic (triple) also had two hits and Henry Young (double) had three hits. Maddux Chiquito struck out five and allowed four hits in five innings to record the win.

Lincoln-Way West 5, Andrew 2: Kellen Schulte allowed three hits and struck out seven for the win, while Michael Pettit (HR, 2 RBIs) and Jackson Mansker (double) each had two hits in the SouthWest Suburban Conference victory for the Warriors.

Lincoln-Way East 10, Stagg 0: Rocco Triolo had a double, a home run an three RBIs to lead the Griffins to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win, while Cooper Johnson had a double and two RBIs among three hits. Matt Ritter added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Coal City 9, Manteno 8 (11 inn.): The Coalers remained unbeaten in the Illinois Central Eight with the extra-inning win. Lance Cuddy (HR), Bobby Rodriguez and Donnie Ladas all had two hits.

Plainfield Central 8, Plainfield South 5: Michael Arroyo had a double among two hits to lead the Wildcats to the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Cole Sisti allowed five hits in five innings to earn the win.

Streator 9, Reed-Custer 2: Isaiah Aguilar struck out four and and allowed three earned runs in four innings for the Comets in the Illinois Central Eight loss. Alejandro Fierro had two hits to pace the offense.

Wilmington 14, Peotone 1: Ryan Kettman had three doubles among four hits and collected five RBIs to lead the Wildcats to the Illinois Central Eight win. Brysen Meents had three hits, while Nash Rink had two hits and two RBIs. Devin Lynch doubled to lead the Peotone offense.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln-Way East def. Lincoln-Way West 18-25, 25-20, 25-23: Carter Geiger had 14 kills and seven digs to lead the Griffins (16-10, 3-1) to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win, while Will Starr had eight kills, Rylan Kim had 30 assists, five digs and five kills and Marty Dwyer had seven digs.

Bolingbrook def. Joliet Central 25-14, 25-11: Edison Ah-Yo had 12 kills and four digs for the Raiders in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Daniel Kaduthodil had four kills and 11 assists, Dom Pietruszewski had three kills and seven assists and Ryan Saravia had seven digs.

Lockport def. Sandburg 30-32, 25-23, 25-16: The Porters (22-8, 3-1) were led by Aiden Morgan with 13 kills in the SouthWest Suburban Conference win, while Antonio Fiordirosa had 22 assists and 13 digs and Ryan Beaumont had 10 kills and four blocks.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln-Way West 4, Lockport 1: Grace Kinsella and Olivia Stewart each had two goals to lead the Warriors to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win, while Lucy Sheriff had two assists. Yurdia Hernandez scored the lone goal for the Porters.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Tri-County Conference Meet: Seneca won the team title with 169 points, followed by Dwight with 156. Dwight’s Graham Meister won both the shot put and discus, while Seneca’s Matt Stach won the long jump. Seneca’s Lincoln Hebel won the high jump, while Dwight’s Joe Faris won the 800-meter run, Joseph Duffy won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and Tysen Walker won the 400-meter dash. Seneca’s 4x100 relay of Stach, Brycen Decowski, Max Youngblood and Gunner Varland won, while Decowski, Youngblood, Varland and Chase Rod won the 4x200 relay. Duffy, Faris, Walker and Chris Ozee won the 4x400 relay for Dwight.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Tri-County Conference Meet: Seneca won the team title with 148 points, edging Lowpoint-Washburn’s total of 144, while Dwight was fourth with 80. Taking first for Seneca was Avery Aldridge in the pole vault. Makayla Chambers won the 800- and 1600-meter runs for Dwight.