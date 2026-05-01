Minooka baseball scores walk-off win over Plainfield North: The Herald-News Thursday roundup

BASEBALL

Minooka 6, Plainfield North 5: The Indians scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a North error. Logan Mackin went the distance for the win, striking out seven and allowing five hits. Landon Currie, Joey Rutz (2 RBIs), Ryan Keener (double, RBI), Rhett Harris (RBI) and Brady Kozlowski all had a hit for Minooka, while North’s offense was paced by Matt McCormick, who was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Providence 7, DePaul College Prep 2: Sammy Atkinson went 3 for 3 to lead the Celtics to the Chicago Catholic League Blue win, while Cam Klene and Landon Ehman each had two hits.

Romeoville 3, Joliet West 2: The Spartans scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to notch the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Winning pitcher Aiden Hernandez drove home the winning run with a single. Romeoville pitchers combined to strike out 12, while West pitching fanned 11. Richard Conley was 2 for 4 to lead the Romeoville offense, while West got an RBI each from Sean Hogan and Brayden Myers.

Lincoln-Way West 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 9: Jackson Mansker was 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Warriors to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win, while Carson Paulas and Michael Pettit had two hits each.

Coal City 16, Sandwich 5: Bobby Rodriguez had three hits and four RBIs to pace the Coalers to the Illinois Central Eight win.

Lincoln-Way East 9, Homewood-Flossmoor 6: Rocco Triolo had two home runs and four RBIs to help power the Griffins to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win, while Cooper Johnson and Matt Ritter also homered.

Plainfield Central 12, Joliet Central 3: Colin Coberly and Sam Bathan each had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs to lead the offense for the Wildcats in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while AJ Lopez had a triple among two hits. Tyler Long had two hits and an RBI for the Steelmen.

Plainfield South 4, Plainfield East 1: Jason Latimer had a hit and two RBIs to lead the Cougar offense in the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Cameron Kelliher allowed four hits and struck out five in six innings. Jeffrey Wheeler paced the East offense with a double.

Morris 3, Rochelle 1: Logan Conroy went the distance for Morris, allowing four hits and striking out eight. Carter Snyder had two hits, including a home run, to lead the offense, while Conroy and Mick Smith had an RBI each.

Wilmington 8, Reed-Custer 3: Winning pitcher Ryan Kettman struck out nine in 6⅓ innings and also had three hits to lead the Wildcats to the Illinois Central Eight win. Declan Moran homered among two hits. Chase Isaac doubled for the Comets.

SOFTBALL

Joliet West 11, Plainfield North 5: Gabi Juarez’s two-run homer highlighted a six-run second inning for West in the Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Minooka 15, Romeoville 0 (4 inn.): Aubrey Bird hit a two-run homer for the Indians in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Ava Carlson had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs. Winning pitcher Ali Carter struck out five in three innings. Lilly Roberts had the lone hit for the Spartans.

Plainfield East 16, Bolingbrook 0 (4 inn.): Jocelyn Cushard threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Bengals in the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Kaleigh Cawthon, Jahaira Malacara (3 RBIs), Iliana Smith (double, 2 RBIs) and Grace Kelliher (2 RBIs) all had two hits.

Yorkville 15, Plainfield Central 4: Melody Mujica had two hits for the Wildcats in the Southwest Prairie Conference loss.

Oswego 20, Joliet Central 5 (4 inn.): Alyssa Elliott was 3 for 3 for the Steelmen in the Southwest Prairie Conference loss, while Jordynn Poke and Riley Smith each doubled.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lockport def. Lincoln-Way East 23-25, 26-24, 32-30: The Porters (19-5, 2-1) notched the SouthWest Suburban Conference win behind 22 assists from Antonio Fiordirosa, 11 kills from Aiden Morgan, seven kills and three blocks from Austin Williams and 23 digs from Drew Miller.

Bolingbrook def. Oswego East 25-14, 25-22: The Raiders (21-6, 4-1) got the Southwest Prairie Conference win as Edison Ah-Yo led with 10 kills and eight digs, Dom Pietruszewski had six kills, nine assists and seven digs, Daniel Kaduthodil had 10 assists, three kills and five aces and Ryan Saravia had eight digs.