Joliet Catholic baseball dominates Carmel in doubleheader: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Baseball

Joliet Catholic 12-12, Carmel 3-0: Evan Wills struck out seven while only giving up three hits and no walks in the first game. In the second game, Steve Martin had three hits and four RBIs. The second game went just five innings.

Plainfield Central 14, Glenbard East 4 (5 inn.): AJ Lopez (three RBIs) led the way for Plainfield Central.

Joliet Central 3, Kankakee 1: Adam Sanchez struck out six while only allowing a run in six innings for Joliet Central while Cam Rande hit a two-run double.

Lockport 2, Morris 1: In five innings, Emmett O’Keefe struck out eight, allowed only one walk and two hits and the lone run was unearned. Kaden O’Leary struck out four in two innings. Quinn Laurie and Bryce Lee each had two hits for Morris.

Neuqua Valley 10, Plainfield East 8: Jeremy Stokes went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Plainfield East.

Romeoville 3-4, Oak Lawn 2-5: Aiden Hernandez struck out seven in six innings in the first game for Romeoville, a win. The second game went just five innings with Mikah Contreras going 2 for 3.

Lemont 6, Plainfield North 3: Matt Ciesla went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Lemont.

Lincoln-Way West 4, Oak Forest 2: Owen Chudzinski struck out seven in four innings while only allowing one hit whille Adam Redmond struck out three in three innings.

Providence 7, Loyola 3: Landon Ehman hit two RBIs for Providence.

Gardner-South Wilmington 4-16, Serena 5-6: Case Christenseni struck out six and hit two RBIs in the first game, a loss. The second game went just five innings with Cam Gray going 3 for 4 with four runs.

Softball

Joliet West 14, Homewood-Flossmoor 4 (5 inn.): Caitlin Jadron went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Lockport 15, Neuqua Valley 2 (5 inn.): Taylor Lane (1 for 3, three RBIs) and Alexis VanderTuuk (2 for 2, three RBIs) led the way for Lockport.

Plainfield Central 12, West Aurora 1 (5 inn.): Emma Sommerfeld went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a home run while Evalyn Prochaska went 2 for 3 with a solo homer.

Providence 11, Resurrection 0 (5 inn.): Carsyn Petrow struck out nine while allowing no walks and two hits for Providence.

Joliet Central 25, Bremen 15: The Steelmen won with a score reminiscent of a football game.

Gardner-South Wilmington 0-16, Serena 2-1: GSW was no-hit the first game, but won the second game in six innings. The second game saw Nina Siano go 4 of 5 and Maddie Simms go 5 of 5 with six RBIs while Brynn Christensen struck out 13 from the circle.

Lemont 3, Lincoln-Way Central 1: Mila Mardjetko struck out nine in seven innings for Lemont. Audrey Hennings went 2 for 3 for the Knights.

Girls track and field

Lincoln-Way East finishes 13th at Sue Pariseau Invitational: Angelina Tadros finished second at the discus with a distance of 40.27 meters in the meet at Glenbard West.

Girls soccer

New Trier 8, Bolingbrook 0: The Raiders suffered a let down in the Ed Watson Naperville Invitational Tournament.

Lemont 1, Lincoln-Way West 1: The Warriors tied Lemont in a battle of two talented teams.

Plainfield North 2, Naperville Central 1: The Tigers won for the third time this week.

Boys volleyball

Joliet Central goes 3-0 in home quad: The Steelmen got wins over Bloom, Crete-Monee, and IMSA.

Boys tennis

Lemont takes second at Joliet Invitational: Joliet Township, Lemont, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield Central and Plainfield South also participated.

Plainfield North goes 2-1 at home quad: The Tigers lost to Morris 4-2, but beat Lincoln-Way Central 6-0 and Yorkville 4-2.