Joliet Township eliminates staff positions to ‘course correct’ on budget

Joliet Township government has eliminated three positions and plans to eliminate three more in an effort to balance the budget after years of increased spending.

The administration under Joliet Township Supervisor Cesar Guerrero has been working to control costs. Last February, the township board approved a resolution ratifying the elimination of three positions.

Guerrero said those positions include an administrative clerk under animal control services, an animal control officer and a researcher. He said the board plans to consider approval of the elimination of three more positions.

Expenses exceeded revenues by $909,289 in the general town fund, the general operating fund of the township, between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, according to an auditor’s report issued on Nov. 20, 2025.

Across five different funds, including the general town fund, the township’s total expenses exceeded revenues by $2.9 million during the same time period, according to the report.

Angel Contreras and Alicia Morales were the township supervisors during that time period. Guerrero and the new trustees on the board began the new administration in May 2025.

Guerrero said he expects to review financial information and explain changes made to the township at the next public meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on April 14, followed by an annual town meeting at 6 p.m. the same day.

Guerrero said the township is taking a “comprehensive approach” to “course correct” on the township budget.

He said the township will consider payroll, contracts, facilities and intergovernmental agreements to ensure they “continue to align with both the needs of our public partners and our commitments to fiscal responsibility for our township residents.”

Joliet Township Supervisor Cesar Guerrero on Oct. 8, 2025 at Azteca de Oro in Joliet. (Laurie Fanelli)

Guerrero said in the years before his administration, there was “growth within the township structure” and the launching of different programs and initiatives.

He said there’s “clearly a demand for some of these services.”

“But without a long-term sustainable funding stream, that growth that was experienced by the township in the last few years, it just cannot be sustained,” Guerrero said.

The township has been “exhausting its reserves,” he said, and township officials have to reduce expenses to pass a balanced budget without tapping into those reserves.

Guerrero said the elimination of positions is “purely organizational changes,” and payroll is generally the “biggest line item for any organization.”

He said the township has “spent quite a bit.”

“We have an obligation to our constituents to make sure we’re passing a balanced budget and committed to fiscal responsibility,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero said the township seeks to “strike a balance” with passing a good budget without “compromising on the services” offered to the public.

Former Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras in 2023. Contreras served as supervisor from 2021 until 2024 when he stepped down after he pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Some of the spending that occurred under Contreras’ leadership included the purchase of the Ozzie and Peggy Mitchell Center for $450,000 and the purchase of the Louise Ray Community Center for $413,000.

In 2024, Contreras said the community center was needed because the township is “growing too fast.” He said the township ran out of space at its current building on West Jefferson Street.

Contreras also said the township staff has more than doubled.

Contreras was the township supervisor until July 2024, when Morales replaced him after he stepped down following his plea of guilty to aggravated driving under the influence.

A township attorney said Contreras was considered to nevertheless remain with the township as an employee or a consultant.

Contreras and Morales were part of a slate that won elected township offices along with Joliet City Council member Suzanna Ibarra and former trustees Cesar Escutia, Raymond Slattery and Karl Ferrell.

Ferrell stepped down as trustee in 2023 after two courts ruled he could not hold elected township office based on his prior felony record.