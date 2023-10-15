Claver Center in Joliet not meant as ‘migrant center,’ township official says

One of the entrances to the Peter Claver Center, 172 S. Chicago St., Joliet, seen on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Felix Sarver)

The Peter Claver Center in Joliet was not meant to be a “migrant center” and may at some point become a recreational center once again, the Joliet Township supervisor said.

The building at 172 S. Chicago St. has been in the spotlight over the past two weeks, as it was one of several buildings listed in the township’s controversial grant application as a potential welcome center for asylum-seekers. The grant application has been scrapped by the township.

Several speakers at Tuesday’s township meeting criticized Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras and other officials about the Peter Claver Center’s inclusion in the grant application.

Nona Parker of Joliet asked how the township could “justify using taxpayer dollars without public notice, without input” from residents to “purchase a property that will do us, the residents, no good.”

“You’re using the Peter Claver Center – which has been a staple in that community – you’re using it to help people that don’t even belong in our country,” Parker said.

The news of center in the grant application was a shock for Marcus Mitchell and his mother, Peggy Mitchell, who ran the center with her late husband, Ozzie Mitchell. Marcus Mitchell said his father intended the Peter Claver Center to serve Joliet and Will County residents.

“We’re elated that the grant is dead. That is absolutely the right thing to do,” Marcus Mitchell said when he learned the township has pulled the grant.

On Friday, Contreras said the center was listed in the application to show it was an asset within the township and could be used as a “referral for services” in Joliet.

“It was never meant to be a migrant center,” Contreras said.

Bishop Steven Evans, of Leap of Faith Ministries, working at the Peter Claver Center, 172 S. Chicago St., Joliet, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Felix Sarver)

The township board publicly approved the purchase of the Peter Claver Center on April 27 for $450,000 after receiving a grant to operate a violence prevention program. The board gained the authority to make that purchase by electors at a Jan. 24 special meeting.

At the Jan. 24 meeting, Contreras said there was “potential for us to purchase property on 172 S. Chicago St.”

“For us to even move forward with anything official, we need this authority delegated to us,” Contreras said at the time.

Since Oct. 2, the township’s violence prevention program, called Peace Over Violence, has been operating at the center.

“There is no other room for any other type of work,” Contreras said Friday.

However, Contreras said, at some point the township wants to make the building a “full-on recreational center again for activities in the area.”

Andrea Cambray, the township’s violence prevention director, who works at the Peter Claver Center, said she had never heard of any migrants coming to the building. She said it is not equipped to house people.

Cambray said she has been working with her staff to build the violence prevention program from scratch. The team responds to incidences of gun violence in the community and helps victims and their families with any services or items they need. They provide case management, street outreach and victim advocacy.

“People who are really disenfranchised don’t have access to all of the great services they can access,” Cambray said.

Cambray said her team works with other organizations in the community, as well as the Joliet police and fire departments.

One of the members of the program is Bishop Steven Evans of Leap Faith Ministries, who helps victims of violence. He said he also tries to work with youths who commit violence to steer them away from the streets and gang activity.

“We want to let them know there is a better way,” Evans said.

Another member of the program is Jaron Nabors, who works as an outreach supervisor.

“This program is greatly needed,” Nabors said.