New Joliet Township supervisor promises to continue Angel Contreras’ legacy

Alicia Morales gets sworn in as Joliet Township Supervisor by Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius during the special board meeting on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

Although Angel Contreras was a no-show at what would’ve been his final meeting with Joliet Township, he nevertheless received praise from several colleagues, including his successor on the township board.

At Tuesday’s special meeting, four trustees approved the resignation of Contreras as the township supervisor. The trustees then approved the appointment of Township Clerk Alicia Morales as the new supervisor.

Morales said the township is doing “wonderful work” to support residents, many of whom are “underserved, underrepresented residents in the community.”

Morales said the township is serving residents without an increase in the tax levy through grants. In a news release, township officials said Morales has overseen “community-enhancing initiatives” funded by $3.7 million in state and federal grants.

“I’m excited to be here and excited to continue the legacy of Angel Contreras,” Morales said.

Vince Alessio, Joliet Township highway commissioner, said he was “very proud” Contreras is his friend. He said Contreras “taught me many things.”

“I will always consider him one of my biggest influences,” Alessio said.

Sandra Aguirre, a member of the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors, said Contreras did a “beautiful, wonderful job” during his time at the township. Her comment was met with applause at the meeting.

“I’m very proud to say that Angel, he’s a hero for the township and for our residents and I’m one of them,” Aguirre said.

Joliet Township Supervisor Alicia Morales waits for the special board meeting to begin on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

Contreras and several others — including Ferrell and Morales — had been part of the Democratic Victory slate who won elected office on the township board in the April 6, 2021 election.

Before that election, Contreras’ slate managed to defeat former Joliet Township Supervisor Daniel Vera and other township incumbents at a 2020 Democratic caucus.

Contreras challenged Vera about a year after the latter had been accused of misusing government funds and employees in a 2019 lawsuit from the Joliet Township Road District.

Vera denied any wrongdoing. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed in 2021 after the plaintiffs failed to actively prosecute the case, court records show.

Contreras’ time in office was jeopardized by his arrest on June 19, 2022 on charges of aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated driving while license revoked.

After two years, Contreras’ case concluded Friday with his plea of guilty to both offenses. Because those offenses marked his third violation, they were charged as felonies. People convicted of felonies cannot serve as township officials under state law.

Township Trustee Cesar Escutia said at the meeting that Contreras had resigned last Friday, the same day of his felony conviction.

Contreras’ exit from elected office was significantly quicker than that of former trustee Karl Ferrell.

Ferrell refused to step down for almost 20 months after prosecutors notified the township he was not a valid elected official because of his felony convictions for unlawful drug and weapon possession.

By the time Ferrell stepped down, he received $25,000 from the township for an elected office that a Will County judge and an Illinois appellate court determined he was ineligible to hold.

Ferrell landed on the ballot in the first place after signing a candidacy statement claiming he was legally qualified to serve as a trustee.

Ferrell’s supporters claimed he was bullied out of office. A former spokeswoman for Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said voters should be outraged Ferrell deceived voters by falsely claiming he was eligible for office.

Newly sworn in Joliet Township Supervisor Alicia Morales addresses everyone in attendance during the special board meeting on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

Contreras’ time with the township has not completely ended.

Bryan Wellner, the township’s attorney, said Contreras will provide free assistance to the township on a short-term basis to make sure its programs run successfully.

“Thereafter, the township is considering all options, including potentially hiring Angel as an employee or consultant,” Wellner said.

Contreras has completed many of the terms of his court-ordered sentence already, such as an Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorist online victim panel, as well as drug and alcohol treatment, court records show. He’s paid $2,500 out of the $3,589 he owes in court costs.

Contreras must serve probation for the next two years.

Contreras’ sentence was part of a plea deal that included prosecutors dropping three other charges of aggravated DUI against him.

Prosecutors also dropped traffic citations of DUI, driving on a revoked license, improper lighting and improper traffic lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle.

Morales will serve the remainder of Contreras’ elected term, which is set to expire in 2025.

During public comment at Tuesday’s meeting, Larry Crawford said he was concerned about the fast time frame to choose a new supervisor, which he noted was an elected position.

“Like we had to rush to make this decision,” Crawford said.

Aguirre said in her opinion Morales is the best, strongest and most intelligent woman to do the job.

“I’m helping you in your campaign,” Aguirre said to Morales.