PFLAG Sauk Valley awards $500 scholarships to Thompson, Custer

PFLAG Sauk Valley, an organization dedicated to creating a just, caring, and affirming world for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them, awarded two $500 scholarships to high school seniors in May.

This year’s $500 scholarship winners were John Thompson of Rock Falls High School and Ryplee Custer of Polo High School.

John Thompson (right) receives a $500 scholarship from PFLAG Sauk Valley President Sarah Schlegel. (Photo provided by PFLAG Sauk Valley)

Ryplee Custer (left) receives a $500 PFLAG scholarship from PFLAG member Charlie Gall. (Photo provided by PFAL Sauk Valley)

To be considered for a scholarship, students must identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community or identify as an ally. Scholarships are given to those students who best exemplify the goals of PFLAG: advocacy, support, and education.

Scholarships are made possible thanks to an annual fundraising dinner held each November.

For more information about PFLAG Sauk Valley, email pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com or call 815-408-0604.