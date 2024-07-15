After resignation, Joliet Township supervisor could stay on as employee or consultant

Angel Contreras talks with fellow trustees before the Joliet Township meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Township supervisor could remain with the local government agency as an employee or consultant following his resignation from elected office.

At Tuesday’s special meeting, the township board will consider the resignation of Angel Contreras as the supervisor. The board will also consider appointing Township Clerk Alicia Morales as his replacement.

Contreras plans to step down after he pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated driving while license revoked.

Under the Illinois Township Code, people convicted of any “infamous crime, bribery, perjury or other felony” cannot hold township elected office.

Contreras has been responsible for many ongoing township programs and many others are in the inception phase, said township attorney Bryan Wellner.

“To ensure that the community does not miss out on valuable resources, the township welcomes his assistance and institutional knowledge,” Wellner said.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, Contreras will provide free assistance to the township on a short-term basis to “make sure that all of these programs successfully continue,” Wellner said.

“Thereafter, the township is considering all options, including potentially hiring Angel as an employee or consultant,” Wellner said.

The township is running a violence prevention program at the Ozzie and Peggy Mitchell Center, as well as behavioral health and transportation services at the Forest Park Community Center.

The township announced on its Facebook page about a week ago that it is running a program for senior citizens and residents with disabilities to provide them transportation for medical appointments.