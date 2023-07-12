Supporters claim Ferrell ‘forced’ to resign, prosecutors say he ‘deceived’ voters

Karl Ferrell speaks during public comment at the Joliet Township meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

It is [Karl] Ferrell’s own criminal conduct that rendered him ineligible.

Karl Ferrell holds a megaphone while speaking to a group of protestors gathered in downtown Joliet near the Will County Courthouse on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in support of the SAFE-T Act. (Felix Sarver)

When is the punishment over? If he served his time and that is done, when is the punishment over?

— Alonzo Waheed, Equity And Transformation director of organizing