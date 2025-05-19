New Joliet Township administration takes over

Former Joliet Councilman Cesar Guerrero now is supervisor of Joliet Township. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The newly elected officials of Joliet Township take over Monday, marking the second time in four years that the township has seen a nearly complete turnover in elected leadership.

“I’m excited,” said new Township Supervisor Cesar Guerrero. “There’s a lot I’ve been learning already.”

Guerrero, a former Joliet councilman who replaces Alicia Morales as supervisor, said last week that he has already met with department heads at the township to get ready for his first day on the job.

He and other township officials elected in the April 1 election were at a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park across the Des Plaines River from the Joliet Township office building where the outgoing township board held its last meeting.

All four township board trustees also are being replaced.

Township Democrats, who can determine who gets elected in the overwhelmingly Democratic township, slated a new set of candidates for the township board.

Outgoing Joliet Township trustees Antione Edwards (left), Cesar Escutia (center) and Ray Slattery seen at their last meeting on Tuesday. (Bob Okon)

They are Betty Washington, Archie Gavin, Quinn Adamowski and Andrea Bibian.

They replace Ray Slattery, Cesar Escutia, Tanya Arias and Antione Edwards.

All but Slattery were in their first terms after another upheaval in the 2021 election.

Slattery at the Tuesday board meeting gave recognition to outgoing Supervisor Alicia Morales, who was absent due to illness.

“Under her guidance, the township not only remained fiscally responsible within its budget but expanded resources for residents,” Slattery said.

Alicia Morales, not slated by the Demoratic Party, will no longer be supervisor at Joliet Township. (Felix Sarver)

Morales was elected in 2021 as township clerk.

She rose to the position of supervisor after Angel Contreras had to vacate the office when convicted of a felony drunk driving offense.

Morales was replaced as clerk by Estafany Bonilla. Bonilla was not slated by Democrats and will be replaced by Kendra Landfair in the new administration.

Democrats in the township faced only one opponent in Darrell Boisdorf, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for supervisor.

Not every elected official at Joliet Township is new.

Joliet Township Highway Commissioner Vincent Alessio is one of a few elected officals returning when Joliet Township office holders elected April 1 start on Monday, May 19, 2025. (Bob Okon)

Vince Alessio returns as highway commissioner.

Jim Brenczewski returns as tax assessor.

Gavin, elected as a trustee, formerly held the position of tax collector. He will be replaced by Megan Cooper, another unopposed candidate slated by Democrats.