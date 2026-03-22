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One person hurt in rollover crash Saturday on I-55 in Bolingbrook

By Shaw Local News Network

One person was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 55 in Bolingbrook, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

At 7:46 p.m., the ISP responded to a report of a crash on northbound I-55 near Bolingbrook Drive (Route 53) and found that a vehicle had left the highway and rolled over onto the frontage road along I-55, according to the release.

There were no significant road closures a s a result of the crash, according to the release.

No further information is available.

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