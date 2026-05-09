Minivan, mixer truck crash near Union; both drivers injured

Two drivers were hospitalized following a crash near Union Friday, May 8, 2026. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash near Union Friday morning between a minivan and a large mixer truck.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts were called to the intersection of Marengo and Seeman roads for a reported crash with entrapment at 10:56 a.m. Friday, district spokesperson Alex Vucha said in a release.

Two drivers were hospitalized following a crash near Union Friday, May 8, 2026. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Crews arrived to find a two-vehicle crash and both vehicles were off the roadway.

A minivan was heavily damaged on the driver’s side, trapping the man driving it inside. A ready-mix truck “carrying a significant load of product” was on its side, Vucha said.

Firefighters worked to remove the minivan’s side door and free the driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant.

The truck driver “had self-extricated prior to crews arriving and was walking at the scene,” Vucha said.

Two drivers were hospitalized following a crash near Union Friday, May 8, 2026. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Paramedics evaluated both drivers and they were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

Heavy wreckers were requested to the scene for recovery operations because of the truck’s size and weight, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.