Convicted sex offender faces new charges in Aurora

An Aurora man has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse material and failure to register as a sex offender.

Aurora police took Robert Terry May, 38, into custody without incident by on April 29, according to a news release.

An investigation was launched by the police in August 2023, after authorities received information through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

During the investigation, officers examined electronic devices and reviewed digital evidence. Investigators also confirmed that May had a prior conviction in Kentucky related to child sexual abuse material offenses in 2014, according to the release.

May is charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, with a prior conviction. He also is charged with five felony counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

“This investigation reflects the extensive and detailed work required in cases involving online child exploitation,” Police Chief Matt Thomas said in the release. “Our detectives worked closely with national partners and used digital forensic tools to identify, investigate and ultimately bring charges in this case. Protecting children and pursuing those who exploit them remains a top priority.”

May was taken to the Kane County Adult Justice Center for processing. He was released under pretrial supervision conditions.

His next court appearance is May 28.