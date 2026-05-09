Kendall County Board adopts new building code and fee schedule

The Kendall County Board has approved updates to Kendall County’s building codes and fee schedule that will begin taking effect on May 11. The changes were adopted as part of Ordinance 2026-15 and will begin taking effect on May 11, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Kendall County Board has approved updates to the county’s building code and fee schedule that will take effect on May 11.

The changes were adopted as part of Ordinance 2026-15. Revisions to the county building code fee schedule are included in the ordinance as well as adoption of the following codes:

2024 International Building Code

2024 International Residential Code (including appendix BA, BB, BE)

2023 National Electrical Code (NFPA 70)

Illinois Plumbing Code, as adopted by the State of Illinois

2024 International Mechanical Code

2024 International Fuel Gas Code

2024 International Existing Building Code

Illinois Energy Conservation Code, as adopted by the State of Illinois

Illinois Accessibility Code, as adopted by the State of Illinois

2018 International Swimming Pool and Spa Code

2024 International Property Maintenance Code

To help residents, contractors and business owners better understand Kendall County’s building codes, the Department of Planning, Building, and Zoning will host a question and answer informational session at 8 a.m. June 13 at the Kendall County Office Building, 504 S. Main St., Yorkville,

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by emailing Kendall County code official Brian Holdiman at bholdiman@kendallcountyil.gov.