Ryan Cooling’s no-hitter leads Joliet Central to season-opening win: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

BASEBALL

Joliet Central 12, East Aurora 0 (5 inn.): Ryan Cooling threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts for the Steelmen in the season-opening win. Cooling walked one and threw just 51 pitches. Cam Rande had three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs to lead the Central offense, while Cooling and Tyler Long each had two hits and two RBIs.

Lincoln-Way West 9, Riverside-Brookfield 0: An inside-the-park home run by Jackson Mansker highlighted the offense for the Warriors in the season-opening win. Kellen Schulte, Emmett Carlson, Jacob Howard and Jakob Harmon combined on the mound for the shutout.

Lincoln-Way East 2, Downers Grove North 0: Cooper Johnson (4 IP, 9 K) and Colin Bettenhausen (3 IP, K) combined on a one-hitter for the Griffins. Evan Riif tripled and teammate Matt Safarik had two hits.

Magnolia Heights (TN) 9, Lockport 3: At the Buster Kelso Classic in Memphis, the Porters totaled five hits, including a triple by Drew Satunas, in the loss.

Wilmington 13, Pontiac 0 (5 inn.): Zach Ohlund had a double, home run and five RBIs to power the Wildcats to the season-opening win. Ryan Kettman had a double, triple and two RBIs and threw two scoreless relief innings with three strikeouts. He relieved Cooper Holman, who fanned six in three innings.

Coal City 10, Parkview Christian 0: Lance Cuddy threw three hitless innings for the Coalers in the nonconference win, while Mason Hamiltpon allowed one hit in two innings. Cuddy, Donnie Ladas (double), Kellen Forsythe and Bobby Rodriguez all had two RBIs.

Romeoville 2, Tinley Park 0: Jack Mulheron and Tyler Rizzatto combined to strike out 10 in the shutout for the Spartans. Jeremy Thompson supplied them with all the support they needed with a solo homer in the first inning, while teammate Mikah Contreras was 2 for 3.

Newark 10, Reed-Custer 4: The Comets dropped their season opener. Matt Kuban struck out four over four shutout innings on the mound and added a double at the plate. Kaiden Klein was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Alejandro Fierro was 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

Herscher 13, Dwight 3 (6 inn.): Maddox DeLong had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Trojans in the season-opening loss.

SOFTBALL

Morris 11, Plainfield Central 0 (6 inn.): Morris opened its season with a nonconference win over the Wildcats. Morris rapped out 18 hits on the day, three each by Hailie Olson, Aubrey McConnell, Addy Hackett and Ella Urbasek. Winning pitcher Mylie Hughes threw three hitless innings and got relief help from Tessa Cryder and Tessa Shannon to complete the shutout. Laney Barbic had the lone hit for Plainfield Central.

Plainfield East 14, West Chicago 2 (5 inn.): Jocelyn Cushard had a big day for the Bengals in the season-opening win. Cushard had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs at the plate and allowed three hits and struck out 11 in the circle. Kaleigh Cawthon, Marie Marcum and Layla Iverson all had two hits for East.

Lincoln-Way East 9, Yorkville 4: Winning pitcher Aubrey Bullock slugged a three-run double to put the Griffins ahead for good in the third inning of the season-opening win. Mackenzie Bacha (double) and Maddie Henry (double, 2 RBIs) each contributed two hits.

Lincoln-Way West 12, Downers Grove South 7: Reese Cusack had three hits, incuding a triple, and drove in four runs to lead the Warriors to the season-opening win. Reese Forsythe had a double and a triple, while Reese Rourke and Molly Finn each homered. Abby Brueggmann allowed five hits and seven runs, all unearned, and struck out eight in the complete game.

Benet 4, Lincoln-Way Central 1: The Knights fell in their season opener despite a 2 for 3 performance at the plate by Mia Degliomini.

Plainfield North 4, Batavia 3: The Tigers opened their season with the nonconference win.

Seneca 15, Wilmington 0 (4 inn.): Tessa Krull threw a two-hitter with five strikeouts for the Irish (2-0) in the nonconference win. Brynlee Hunt slugged a three-run homer to power the offense, while Emma Mino was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs, Camryn Stecken was 2 for 2 with a home run, Ameliah Weber was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Aurora Weber was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

Coal City 12, Yorkville Christian 2 (6 inn.): Ava Mills had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead the Coalers (2-1) to the nonconference win. Addison Harvey added a double and two RBIs. Mills got the win in the circle, striking out seven over four innings, while Masyn Kuder threw two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln-Way West 5, Willowbrook 1: In the Windy City Classic, the Warriors got goals from Ava Casner, Neve McSherry, Abby German, Brynn Fyke and Grace Kinsella and assists from Kinsella, Fyke, Lucy Sheriff and Jay Hughes.

Joliet Central 5, Shepard 1: In the Windy City Classic, Maylen Gomez scored four goals for the Steelmen, with Fatima Arriaga adding a goal.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Pontiac Invitational: At Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus, Morris’ Cuyler Swanson and Everett Swanson finished 1-2, respectively, in the 1,600-meter run, Colin Zierman of Morris finished second in the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.45 and fourth in the 200 dash (23.84) while the 4x800 relay team of Nikita Hovious, Everett Swanson, Cuyler Swanson and Brodie Peterson took third with a time of 8:22.16. For Seneca, Matt Stach was second in the long jump (21-9¾), Jesus Govea (14.51m) finished third in the shot put, with Zeb Maxwell (14.40m) taking fourth in the same event, and Ryan Baima finished fifth in the 600 run with a time of 1:33.11.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

GCAC Indoor Championship: At Gately Center in Chicago, Providence finished ninth out of 14 teams. Nina Herron finished third in the 60-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash for the Celtics, while Kathryn Flynn was fourth in the pole vault.