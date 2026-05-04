Lake in the Hills investigate bomb threat at Randall Road Costco; public asked to avoid area

People wait out a bomb threat on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Lake in the Hills Costco Wholesale store, 250 N. Randall Road. (Michelle Meyer)

Lake in the Hills police are investigating a bomb threat at Costco Wholesale, 250 N. Randall Road, and asked motorists and residents to continue staying away from the area.

About 3:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called about a person claiming to be bringing a pipe bomb into the store, according to an update posted to the department’s Facebook at 5:30 p.m.

Lake in the Hills police block off a parking lot on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Lake in the Hills Costco Wholesale store, 250 N. Randall Road. According to police they are investigating a bomb threat there. (Michelle Meyer)

The building was evacuated and officers secured the area, according to the post.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and explosives detection K-9 unit responded and a thorough search of the property is being conducted, according to the post.

No injuries have been reported and police continue to investigate, according to the post.

Lake in the Hills police originally posted to the department’s Facebook page at 3:47 p.m., only saying that authorities were investigating an incident there, and to stay away from the area until further notice.

Calls to Lake in the Hills police for further information were not immediately returned.

Check back for updates.