Village of Mark’s Spring Clean Up Days begin May 13

The village of Mark will hold its Spring Clean Up Days from Wednesday, May 13, through Tuesday, May 19 (Shaw Local file photo)

The village of Mark will hold its Spring Clean Up Days from Wednesday, May 13, through Tuesday, May 19.

Waste Management will provide a dumpster for village residents at the Village Hall, 2 Park St., Mark.

Materials accepted for throw away include furniture, clothing, bedding, household trash accumulations and general household items (items holding water must be fully drain or liquid solidified.)

Tires; large auto parts; fluorescent light bulbs; batteries (EV, household, vehicle); yard waste; tree stumps; landscaping rocks; medical waste; sharps; blood products; human or animal blood; pharmaceuticals; liquid waste (paint, pesticides, thinner, motor oil, automotive fluids); hazardous waste (gasoline, propane, chemical waste, cleaning products, garden chemicals, insecticides); electronic waste (computers, cables, TVs, cell phones, cords); construction and demolition debris and concrete; appliances of items containing Freon; ammunition; explosives; fireworks; items containing staples, nails, sharp edges or broken glass; and items over 50 pounds or cannot be safely lifted or loaded by one person will not be accepted.