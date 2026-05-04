Margaret Feldman and Hannah Rasmusson win awards at state 4-H speaking contest

Grundy County 4-H members Margaret Feldman and Hannah Rasmusson, both of Morris, were recognized at the Illinois 4-H State Public Speaking Contest held April 25 at Parkland College. (Photo Provided By Myracle Johnson)

Two Grundy County youth earned top awards at the University of Illinois Extension 4-H State Public Speaking Contest on April 25 at Parkland College in Champaign.

Margaret Feldman of Morris won Champion in the Oral Interpretation category for her speech “The Charge Up Yardsale Hill.” Hannah Rasmusson of Morris received the Inspire Award in the Illustrated Speech category for “The Terrific Telegraph.”

The annual contest brings together top youth speakers from across Illinois who advanced through county-level competitions. Participants compete in four divisions: formal speech, illustrated speech, original works, and oral interpretation.

Each allows youth to develop communication skills by organizing ideas, delivering speeches, and receiving feedback from judges.

“4-H is preparing youth to be Beyond Ready for life ahead, and a huge part of that is public speaking,” said Kylee Zoran, 4-H youth development program coordinator serving Grundy County. “We’re especially proud to see two Grundy County youth recognized among this year’s winners.”

Public speaking builds confidence and communication skills that prepare youth for college, careers, and leadership roles. For more information about 4-H, visit go.illinois.edu/about4hgkw.