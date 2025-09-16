Sophia Podmolik, Joliet Central girls golf shine: Monday’s Herald News sports roundup

Girls golf

Pontiac Invite: At Pontiac, Joliet Central placed second, Seneca third, Coal City eighth and Dwight ninth at the Pontiac Invite. Sophia Podmolik of Joliet Central shot a 77 to tie for first with Elizabeth Nieukirk of Morton. Piper Stenzel finished ninth for Seneca. Shelby Long of Dwight placed 24th and Kayla Kowalski of Coal City placed 29th.

The Maroon Classic: At Coal Valley, Lockport placed third in the five-team invite. Angelina Kwak shot a 75 and Rheagan Boucher a 77 to lead the Porters.

Plainfield North 167, Yorkville 202: At Yorkville, Kiley Sanborn of Plainfield North shot a 39 to lead the Tigers as they swept the top five places. Annie Halvorson and Mia Harmon shot matching 42’s for North.

Lincoln-Way Central 164, Sandburg 167: At Orland Park, Kristen Kroll finished in a tie for second with a 39 to lead the Knights. Grace Chandler and Taylor Bush tied for fourth with a 41 for LWC.

Loyola Academy 171, Fenwick 183, Providence Catholic 216: At Joliet, Lilly Hartman led the way for the Celtics with a 53 in the Chicago Catholic League match.

Girls volleyball

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Romeoville 0: At New Lenox, Ella Thompson had a pair of blocks and four kills to lead the Knights to a 25-13, 25-16 win over the Spartans. Ava Birmingham had a service ace and five digs for LWC (9-3).

Boys golf

Prairieland Invitational: At Oglesby, Morris finished seventh in the team standings. Minooka was 16th. Wyatt Schultz of Morris tied for 14th with a 75. Gabe Ciesielski of Minooka was their top finisher placing 51st with an 82.

Plainfield East 153, Oswego 154, Bolingbrook 182: At Joliet, Evan Orlet led the way for the Bengals with a one-under 35 in a second-place finish. Jeff Utrata placed third for East. Leland Burokas shot a 43 to lead the way for Bolingbrook.

Seneca 170, Dwight 185: At Morris, Cooper Thorson and Cody Malak finished 1-2 for Seneca with a 36 and 40, respectively. Case Christensen of Dwight shot a 42.

Lincoln-Way West 154, Andrew 159: At Tinley Park, Drake Been led the way for the Warriors with an even par 36 tying for medalist honors. Jack Djulabic shot a 38 and Brady Hannigan and Logan Kelley shot matching 40’s for West.

Boys soccer

Lincoln-Way Central 0, Metea Valley 0: At Aurora, the Knights (7-2) defeated the Mustangs at the Body Armour Tournament on penalty kicks, 4-3.

Oswego 1, Lincoln-Way East 0: At Oswego, the Griffins fell to the Panthers at the Body Armour Tournament to fall to 5-4 on the season.

Crete-Monee 4, Morris 3: At Monee, Morris fell to the Warriors at the Body Armour Tournament.

Bloom Township 1, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, the Bengals fell to the Blazing Trojans at the Plainfield North Tournament.

Plainfield Central 6, Nazareth Academy 0: At Plainfield, the Wildcats won at the Body Armour Tournament improving to 7-3 overall with their fourth straight win.

Peotone 10, Watseka 1: At Watseka, the Blue Devils scored six times in the first half to take the nonconference in.

Lockport 0, Waubonsie Valley 0: At Aurora, the Porters and Warriors tied at the Body Armour Tournament.

Marmion Academy 4, Romeoville 0: At Aurora, the Spartans fell to the Cadets at the Body Armour Tournament.

Girls flag football

Naperville Central 56, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, the Bengals were blanked by the Redhawks.

Oswego East 35, Plainfield South 0: At Oswego, the Cougars fell to the Wolves.

Benet 13, Romeoville 12: At Lisle, the Redwings edged the Spartans in a nonconference contest.

Boys cross country

Plainfield City Championships: At Plainfield, Plainfield South won the battle of Plainfield. North was second, Central third, East fourth. Thomas Czerwinski and Aidan Connors placed 1-2 for North. Dylan Buturusis of South took third.

Girls cross country

Plainfield City Championships: At Plainfield, North won the battle of Plainfield. South was second, Central third. Marlie Czarniewski led a trail of Tigers to the winners’ circle as North took the top six places. Alexandria Sinclair of South took seventh.