Lincoln-Way business group awards scholarships to young women

On June 17, the Lincoln-way Area Business Women’s Organization hosted a celebration dinner at Gatto’s in New Lenox.

The organization honored 29 young women who were the 2025 scholarship recipients, according to a news release from the organization. Each recipient was awarded a $1,480 scholarship, according to the release.

The 29 scholarship recipients are Kailyn Barr, Sophia Barrett, Mira Bhargava, Addison Bohash, Gabriella Cox, Natalie Esposito, Ava Gentry, Lucy Haas, Keara Hawkins, Mia Klosowski, Nonoka Kubota, Jaylyn Kucera, Chloe Miller, Ana Monasterio, Olivia Murray, Brianne O’Toole, Amelia Peterson, Emily Riebe, Avery Riiff, Amelia Rogers, Abigail Salgado, Natalee Schellhas, Liliana Terlep, Emily Tigchelaar, Shelby Trendl, Kate Vock, Emily Vogdes, Hannah Vogt and Hanna Winkleman, according to the release.

The celebration dinner is a culmination of all the work throughout the year and an opportunity to celebrate these young women in person, according to the release.

Jennifer M. McManus, spokesperson for the Lincoln-way Area Business Women’s Organization, said the amount of recipients increased to 29, up from 26 in 2024.

“The amount per person also increased,” McManus said. “We continue to raise more and give more each year.”

The primary goal of the Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization – which became a 501(c)(3) organization in 2024, McManus said – is to raise money for scholarships to women living in New Lenox,Frankfort, Mokena,Manhattan or a graduate of Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210, according to the organization’s website.

To fund the scholarships, the Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization held another successful holiday auction Dec. 4 at the Harry E. Anderson VFW Post 9545 in New Lenox.

The auction netted about $38,000, according to organization spokesperson Jennifer M. McManus.

Last year the Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization raised $36,827.90 and in 2022 the organization raised $28,000.

In 2022, 24 young women were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization.

In 2023, the 30 young women were each awarded a $1,250 scholarship from Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization. In 2024, 26 young women were each awarded a $1,450 scholarship.

For more information about the, Lincoln-way Area Business Women’s Organization, including meeting dates and how to join, visit lwabwo.org.