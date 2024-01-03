Auction raises funds for scholarships to New Lenox-area women

The Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization held its annual Christmas auction on Dec. 6. The auction helps fund scholarships for women planning to attend a college, university, trade school or junior college and for women in the community who are continuing their education. (Photo provided by the Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization )

The Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization raised $36,827.90 at its annual Christmas auction Dec. 6 at the Harry E. Anderson VFW Post 9545 in New Lenox.

The auction helps fund scholarships for women planning to attend a college, university, trade school or junior college and for women in the community who are continuing their education, according to the organization’s website.

[ 30 young women receive scholarships from Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Association ]

“We continue to push harder each year, with new fundraising ideas and new members getting involved,” spokesman Jennifer M. McManus said in an email. “This year we focused on corporate or business sponsors, which worked well for us.”

McManus said members Judy Niemann and Cheryl Colanto “did most of the legwork” in past years. This year, more people were willing to assist with the event, she said.

Kathy Wilda, who oversaw this year’s team, asked members to bring particular items to the September, October and November meetings, to help with donation items, McJanus said.

For instance, members brought lottery tickets in September, gift cards in October and wine in November, a strategy that worked really well, McManus said.

“This gives the team an idea of how much more they need to raise,” McManus said in the email.

The Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization held its annual Christmas auction on Dec. 6. The auction helps fund scholarships for women planning to attend a college, university, trade school or junior college and for women in the community who are continuing their education. Pictured are some of the organization's officers. (Photo provided by the Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization )

The LWABWO was founded in 1970 and raises money for scholarships primarily through its annual holiday auction, McManus said.

Women must live in New Lenox, Frankfort, Mokena or Manhattan and plan to attend a college, university, trade school or junior college, according to the organization’s website.

Over the past five years, LWABWO has reviewed about 50 to 75 applications and interviewed 20 to 28 scholarship applications, McManus said in the email.

“We continue to push harder each year, with new fundraising ideas and new members getting involved.” — Jennifer M. McManus, spokeswoman, Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization

“The organization is essentially based on providing scholarships,” McManus said in the email. “While we support and donate to many other local charities in the community, the group was founded on the notion of giving scholarships to young women in the area.”

The Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization held its annual Christmas auction on Dec. 6. The auction helps fund scholarships for women planning to attend a college, university, trade school or junior college and for women in the community who are continuing their education. (Photo provided by Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization)

The scholarships are awarded at an annual dinner. On June 20, 30 young women were each awarded a $1,250 scholarship from The Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization.

The previous year, LWABWO gave $1,000 to 24 young women, so the organization was happy to increase both the amount awarded and the number of women it could serve, McManus said.

For more information, visit lwabwo.org.