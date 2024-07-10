Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization awards 26 scholarships

On June 18, the Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization honored its 26 scholarship recipients at a celebration dinner at Gatto’s in New Lenox. (Photo provided by the Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization)

On June 18, 26 scholarship recipients were honored at a celebration dinner at Gatto’s in New Lenox.

The Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization awarded the scholarships. Each young woman received a $1,450 scholarship, according to a news release from LWABWO.

“The celebration dinner is a culmination of all the work throughout the year and an opportunity to celebrate these young women in person,” Jennifer M. McManus, a spokesperson for the organization, said in the release. “The organization continues to raise more money each year, so we were very pleased to donate a larger amount to each recipient this year.”

In 2023, 30 young women were each awarded a $1,250 scholarship. And in 2022, the organization gave $1,000 to 24 young women.

The 2024 scholarship recipients are Brooke Bittner, Kira Borgeson, Kasey Bray, Claire Cahill, Madison Clarida, Madeline Clark, Riley Drzewiecki, Omosefe Edomwande, Madeline Erickson, Madison Glatz, Lily Grude, Lilia Hadley, Payton Hodel, Elizabeth Hoppenrath, Nicole Hussey, Avery Jones, Sarah Kmak, Courtney Marneris, Hilary McGivern, Ashley Miller, Sydney Nienhouse, Ellen Nunkovich, Kaitlyn O’Brien, Mallory Oostema, Ava Peterson and Kylie Steinhauser.

The Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization was formed in the 1970′s to raise money for scholarships for young women in the community. The group is always open to new members.

Meetings will start again in September on the second Tuesday of the month at Gatto’s in New Lenox.

For more information, visit lwabwo.org.