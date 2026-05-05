‘True testament to service’: 58th annual Charlemagne Awards showcase fabric of St. Charles community

Harrison Schneider gets a hug from his granddaughter Brianna Wynne after Schneider was named Charlemagne Award winner on Friday May 1, 2026. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Reflecting on a life dedicated to education and mentoring young people, Harrison Schneider mused, “A lot of times you plant seeds and you never get to see them grow.”

At 84, the longtime St. Charles resident bore witness to the generational garden of community members he helped cultivate and shape through unwavering service.

Schneider was honored with the Charlemagne Award by the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce during its 58th annual ceremony. The Monte Carlo-themed gala took place May 1 at Royal Fox Country Club.

Chamber board Chair Paula Price said the spirit of the awards is to “honor people that have done amazing contributions to the city and the community.”

Community leaders, city staff and volunteers fill The Royal Fox Country Club in St. Charles on Friday May 1, 2026, for the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce Charlemagne Awards ceremony. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

[ See lots more photos from the St. Charles Chamber's 2026 Charlemagne Awards dinner ]

In addition to the prestigious Charlemagne Award, designed to recognize a “lifetime achievement of helping the community,” the Chamber presented the LEAP Award, recognizing a woman excelling in leadership and professionalism, and the Civic Image Awards, recognizing projects that “enhance the community’s image.”

Testament to service and mentorship

Presenting the night’s top prize, last-year’s Charlemagne Award recipient Charlie Murphy, said Schneider has touched countless lives through decades of volunteerism, bringing youths and adults alike “together to learn, give and serve with purpose.”

Since 1969, Schneider has transformed his career as an educator into a lifelong passion for fostering youth development and enriching community bonds. First with East Aurora School District 131, Schneider later became associate superintendent of the Kane County Regional Office of Education.

Longtime member and former president of the local Kiwanis Club, Schneider helps oversee the nonprofit’s grant program supporting organizations like CASA and other community-based organizations. He helps run the Kiwanis Key Clubs at both high schools, helping students gain “life experience” through service projects supporting organizations like the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Salvation Army.

Schneider also helps shape the youth as a board member of the Renaissance Foundation, supporting local underserved children, and as a deacon at Fox Valley Presbyterian Church in Geneva, where he mentors youth groups on service projects like aiding special needs adults.

The Chamber said Schneider’s “commitment to connecting people and fostering growth has left a lasting mark on the community.”

From the podium, Schneider’s granddaughter, Brianna Wynne, said her grandpa’s life is a “true testament to service, generosity and love for others, a shining example of the values that the award was created to honor.”

While accepting the award, Schneider said even at 84, he will continue “dedicating myself to trying to living up to it.”

After the awards, Schneider said it’s been an opportunity to reflect on the meaningful impact of a life dedicated to youth development.

“I never cease to be amazed at what life experience does to the development of a person,” Schneider said. “There’s no substitute in life for having a good mentor, for having real life experience.”

Schneider said the “fabric of the community” will always be the many positive things that “make it a great place to raise a family.” He said he will continue the privilege of building bridges between people in need with services and trying to embody the spirit of the award.

“This award means you’re never done serving,” Schneider said. “You can see when one person needs another, for help or mentoring, and try to bring them together. There’s a beauty in connecting people.”

Also nominated for the award were State Sen. Donald DeWitte and Ron Onesti, president and CEO of Arcada Theatre.

Strengthening community bonds

Before presenting the LEAP Award to Alderperson Jayme Muenz, Price said Muenz “volunteers for everything” with a “heart that really cares about making the community a great place to live.”

Muenz was honored for her “dedicated community leadership” and “advocacy for women,” in everything from the City Council, the St. Charles Women’s Club, the 708 Mental Health Board and the St. Charles Education Foundation.

Previous award winner Rose Canfield said from that Muenz’s successful career in human resources to her deep community involvement, she “in every role brings commitment, excellence and a passion for creating opportunities to others, especially women and girls.”

Muenz said she hopes the recognition inspires others to become engaged in the community, lending a helping hand wherever they can.

“There is a place for anybody that wants to to get involved,” she said. “Being more connected with people in your community provides the sense of place and fulfillment that makes St. Charles so special. That is what makes people want to be here and raise their families here.”

As she’s worked with different organizations, Muenz said she’s witnessed the interconnection of the town and how neighborhoods grow stronger when people and resources unite.

“Just doing one more thing in your neighborhood is something people notice and is impactful within the community,” Muenz said. “The people are the heart of St. Charles, they put their heart and souls into everything we have. It’s people caring about their neighbors.”

A visionary future

This year’s Civc Image Awards highlighted the future vision of the community and the impact it holds for residents’ lives.

Presenting the award to Derek Conley, the city’s economic development coordinator, chamber board member Ashley Zeman of Elgin Community College said Conley’s “thoughtful planning” and dedication to “community engagement define his leadership.”

Zeman highlighted Conley’s contributions to planning the redevelopment of the Charlestowne Mall site and developing a feasibility study for the former police department.

Conley “prioritized bringing the community into the process in a meaningful way through open houses, workshops and online surveys,” which gave hundreds of hundreds of residents and stakeholders a chance to “help shape the conversation,” Zeman said.

Conley said the efforts are a product of “a great city staff coming together.”

“We really want to partner with the community and make sure we get the right developments the residents want to see here,” Conley said.

Kayla’s Hope Foundation was also honored for the “Hope Mural,” located at Main Street and Illinois Route 31. The mural is a love letter to mental health, with the message “it’s okay to not be okay.”

“The artistic initiative was designed to reduce stigma and foster safe spaces where people feel heard, seen, and valued,” chamber board member Lisa Weier, of Random Acts Matter, said.

The foundation “supports mental wellness across our community through impactful murals, hand-painted banners, festival installations and those amazing hand-painted rocks you find everywhere around the city.”

You can learn more about the Chamber by visiting, stcharleschamber.com/.