Christmas auction in New Lenox raises thousands for scholarships

The Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization raised $28,000 at its annual Christmas auction on Dec. 7.

The auction was held at which was held at the Harry E. Anderson VFW Post 9545 in New Lenox. The auction helps fund scholarships for women planning to attend a college, university, trade school or junior college and for women in the community who are continuing their education, according to the organization’s website.

“We’re excited that every year we make more,” Jennifer M. McManus, spokeswoman, said. “I’ve been here since 2012. And each year, we year, we continue to make more.”

McManus said this year’s record amount was especially impressive considering the Christmas auction committee had new members. But they were as successful raising money as the experienced members were, she said, adding that the previous members were “very supportive in helping the new team.”

Members of the LWABWO are uncertain at this point what to do with the scholarship money, McManus said.

The group may either increase the number of recipients or increase the amount recipients receive from $1,000 to $1,200 this year, especially since the amount has remained at $1,000 for so long, McManus said.

The LWABWO raised $23,000 in 2021, according to its website. McManus said Kim Burbank, publicity chair, has worked hard on the group’s website and social media, which helps spread the word.

McManus said new members join the LWABWO every year, which is very exciting since it allows the group to continue growing its scholarship funds.

“As much as we can give away, we give away,” McManus said.

[ Lincoln-Way Area Business Women’s Organization awards two dozen $1,000 scholarships ]

The LWABWO also held an online popcorn popup store that raised an additional $3,000. The LWABWO plans to host another popcorn popup store in January shortly before the Super Bowl, McManus said. Hopefully that will raise another $3,000 to $5,000, she said.

The popcorn was shipped fairly quickly, which contributed to the fundraiser’s success, she feels. Many people who ordered popcorn received it within a couple days, McManus said.

For those who wished to contribute but didn’t want popcorn, the popup store had an option to just donate to essential workers, McManus said.

LWABWO was founded in 1970 and raises money for the scholarships through its annual Christmas auction, McManus said.

About 80 young women typically apply, and the organization interviews about 30 applicants, McManus said.

Women must live in New Lenox, Frankfort, Mokena or Manhattan and plan to attend a college, university, trade school or junior college, according to LWABWO’s website.

The scholarships are awarded at an annual dinner. The 2022 dinner was held in June at Gatto’s in New Lenox, according to a June 24 Herald-News story. McManus said in the story that 90 people attended, which was “record-breaking.”

For information about LWABWO and the upcoming popup popcorn store, visit lwabwo.org.