New scholarship available for Illinois Valley students

The Dolores J. and Wilbur M. Anderson Joint Trust successor trustee, Sandra Woest and Sally Beebe, announced the launch of the Anderson-Woest Scholarship.

The annual $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a DePue, Hall, Mendota or Putnam County High School graduate or an Illinois high school diploma completer through Illinois Valley Community College’s adult education program. The recipient also must enroll at Illinois Valley Community College.

The scholarship is awarded every semester the recipient is enrolled as a full-time student. The Anderson-Woest Scholarship will also be renewable each semester, excluding summer sessions, with a renewal application submission, a letter reaffirming goals and a transcript verifying full-time status and a 3.0 or higher GPA. The scholarship may go towards the completion of an Illinois Valley Community College associate’s degree or courses in a study plan leading to a bachelor’s degree upon transferring to a university.

Applications must be postmarked by Monday, June 22. The scholarship recipients will be named on Monday, July 20. The deadlines may also be pushed if the deadline falls on a weekend. To apply, visit the Illinois Valley Community College adult education office or a high school guidance counselor’s office.