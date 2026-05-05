La Salle-Peru High School honors 11 Renaissance students

Eleven La Salle-Peru Township High School students were recognized as Renaissance Students of the Month during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday, April 29. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Eleven La Salle-Peru Township High School students were recognized as Renaissance Students of the Month during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday, April 29.

The honorees are Clara Vaske, Sofija Dimitrijevich, David Palmer, Alex Monjaras-Aguirre, Radia Thompson, Endrew Sell, Lilah Hauter, Clayton Herz, Addison Dziarnowski, Astrid Blanco, and Madelaine Johns.

Teachers, coaches, and staff nominate students for the monthly honor based on academic achievement, character, and service.

Addison Dziarnowski also received a $50 gift card from Central Bank Illinois as the Renaissance Student of the Month prize winner.

The ceremony was sponsored by the LPHS Renaissance Program and the LaSalle and Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Clubs.