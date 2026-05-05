Ottawa ice cream shops open for season on Main Street

Tones Cones and Scoops R Us, 523 W. Main St., Ottawa, has opened for the season, serving ice cream. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Local)

Tones Cones and Scoops R Us, 523 W. Main St., Ottawa, has opened for the season, serving ice cream.

Tones Cones serves soft-serve ice cream, and Scoops R Us, a hard-scooped ice cream dispensary next to Tones Cones, returns for a third season.

For those using the drive-thru, customers may only enter heading east on Main Street.

Hours are 3:45 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3:45 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

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