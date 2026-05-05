Friends of Extension holding cash raffle to support 4-H programs

The Friends of Extension and 4-H will hold a cash raffle fundraiser for community members to support the University of Illinois Extension – Bureau County and 4-H and Youth Development Program.

The Friends of Extension and 4-H will hold a cash raffle fundraiser for community members to support the University of Illinois Extension – Bureau County and 4-H and Youth Development Program.

The fundraiser will award four cash prizes. The prizes include $2,500, $1,000, $500 and $250. The fundraiser proceeds will support Bureau County 4-H and extension educational programs.

Tickets cost $50 or $100 for three tickets. The raffle tickets drawing will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at the Becker Professional Building, 850 Thompson St., Princeton.

For more information or to buy tickets, call 815-875-2878.