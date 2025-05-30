Plainfield Central baseball battles to regional victory: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Baseball
Plainfield Central 8, East Moline United 2: JT Augustyniak and Michael Arroyo each homered, and the Wildcats picked up a Class 4A Moline Regional semifinal victory Thursday.
Augustyniak drove in three runs, and Arroyo drove in four. Sam Bathan had a double and an RBI.
Ryan Perry struck out 10 and allowed just three hits through 6⅓ innings pitched.
Wilmington 7, Chicago Christian 2: The Wildcats scored six runs in the sixth inning to help themselves to a Class 2A Beecher Sectional win.
Ryan Kettman went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs. Lucas Rink drove in two runs.
Kettman got the win on the mound, striking out two through 2⅔ innings pitched.
Boys track and field
IHSA State Meet: Multiple area athletes competed and qualified for finals at the state meet in Class 1A.
For Dwight, Graham Meister is first in shot put (17.81 meters) and third in discus (49.45), and Joe Faris qualified fifth in the 800-meter run (1:57.47).
For Seneca, Matt Stach is fourth in the long jump (6.51).
Boys tennis
IHSA State: Multiple area players advanced to Friday’s penultimate day of play at the state meet.
In Class 1A, for Lemont, Sean Svoboda won in the first round 6-3, 6-4 and lost in the second round 3-6, 2-6. In the consolation bracket, Svoboda won in the second and third rounds 6-4, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-4.
For Morris, Connor Barth won his first-round match 6-4, 6-1 and lost in the second round 2-6, 3-6. In the consolation bracket, Barth won in the second round 6-2, 6-1 and lost in the third round 4-6, 2-6.
In Class 2A, for Lincoln-Way East, Thomas Stoiber lost in the first round 6-7 (3), 3-6. Stoiber won in the first round in the consolation bracket 7-6 (3), 6-4 but lost in the second round 1-6, 0-6. The doubles pair of Sam Cooley and Quinn Paris won in the first round 6-0, 6-3 but lost in the second round 1-6, 1-6. The pair fell in the second round of the consolation bracket 6-7 (4), 5-7.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way East 2, Andrew 0: Matt Muehlnickel had nine kills, one ace and four digs, and the Griffins pulled out the Lincoln-Way East Regional win at home 25-20, 25-16.
Joey Abbeduto had six kills, one ace and three digs, Grant Urban had four kills and two blocks, and Wil Hubatch had 13 assists and three digs.
Plainfield South 2, Downers Grove North 1: The Cougars came out on top for the Downers Grove North Regional championship victory 25-20, 17-25, 27-25.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: The Knights earned a Rich Township Regional win 25-21, 25-20.
Neuqua Valley 2, Bolingbrook 1: The Raiders battled and came up just short in Bolingbrook Regional championship action as Neuqua Valley won 25-23, 22-25, 25-17.