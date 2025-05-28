Hollywood Casino Joliet plans to open in August

Hollywood Casino Joliet provided an aerial shot of its casino being built by Pepper Construction. (Darris Lee Harris/Darris Lee Harris)

The new Hollywood Casino Joliet will open Aug. 11, pending regulatory approvals, Penn Entertainment announced Wednesday.

“The countdown to the opening of our newest casino begins today,” Jay Snowden, chief Executive officer and president for PENN said in a news release announcing the opening date.

Penn previously had estimated the opening of the casino for the fourth quarter of this year.

The casino is being built in the Rock Run Collection development at Interstates 55 and 80.

The casino will feature about approximately 1,000 slot machines and 43 live table games, including a baccarat room, and a retail ESPN BET sportsbook.

Other features include a 10,000-square-foot event center with meeting areas and roughly 1,330 parking spaces.

Hollywood Casino expects to open with 600 employees, expanding its number of workers in Joliet by 200.

“The move from our existing riverboat significantly improves our offerings in the highly attractive Chicagoland market, and both our existing customers and new guests will be able to enjoy premier gaming, dining, and entertainment at this exceptionally accessible new location,” Snowden said in the release.

The Hollywood Casino Joliet also will have new restaurants, including celebrity chef and Giada De Laurentiis’ Sorellina by Giada.

