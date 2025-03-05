Hollywood Casino Joliet gets liquor license, Chipotle coming to Rock Run

Hollywood Casino Joliet, now located along Route 6, will move to a new location in the Rock Run Collection development. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

More business activity is beginning to stir at Rock Run Collection.

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday approved a liquor license for the future location of Hollywood Casino Joliet, which is expected to move by the end of the year into the casino now under construction.

In the meantime, the city has issued a building permit for a future Chipotle restaurant at Rock Run Collection.

Chipotle would be only the second business to go under construction since a groundbreaking ceremony for Hollywood Casino in December 2023.

Neither developer Cullinan Properties nor Chipotle have announced the restaurant.

City Director of Community Development Dustin Anderson said it is planned for a site where a road is being built.

“That road will lead you to Chipotle and other developments,” Anderson said. “They have a building permit for Chipotle.”

Construction activity seen at Rock Run Collection is seen in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Building permits have not been pulled for other businesses, he said.

A Cullinan executive said more are coming but would not say what.

“Interest from top-tier businesses remains strong, and we have several exciting deals moving forward,” Kristy Johns, vice president and director of marketing for Cullinan said in an email. “However, out of respect for our partners, we want to allow them to share their own announcements first.”

Johns added, however, that Cullinan plans to make “our first major lineup announcement soon.”

While business development has been gradual, Cullinan has begun construction of a 570-apartment complex.

Two warehouses previously were built at the 309-acre development located at the crossings of Interstates 55 and 80.

The liquor license issued for Hollywood Casino Joliet allows for packaged liquor sales as well as on-site consumption.

City officials said the packaged liquor sales would be for sales to people staying at surrounding hotels expected to be built at Rock Run Collection.