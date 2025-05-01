New Hollywood Casino Joliet to include ‘prominent Chicago chefs and restaurants’

Hollywood Casino Joliet will feature the all-age Boulevard Food & Drink Hall that includes Five50 Pizza, “a New York City-style meets Neapolitan pizza concept,” according to a news release from Hollywood Casino. (Rendering provided by Hollywood Casino Joliet)

Hollywood Casino Joliet being built near Interstates 55 and 80 in Joliet is going to be featuring some “prominent Chicago chefs and restaurants,“ the casino announced on Thursday.

The casino is partnering with with McClain Camarota Hospitality to attract these new dining experiences to Hollywood’s new land-based sites in both Joliet and Aurora.

[ Hollywood Casino in Joliet touts new entertainment vision with family focus ]

These new locations will feature the all-age Boulevard Food & Drink Hall that includes Lucky Goat, a new Stephanie Izard burger restaurant featuring specialty burgers, fries and milkshakes, according to the news release from Hollywood Casino.

Hollywood Casino Joliet will feature the all-age Boulevard Food & Drink Hall that includes Lucky Goat, a new Stephanie Izard (pictured) burger restaurant featuring specialty burgers, fries and milkshakes. (Photo provided by Hollywood Casino Joliet)

The Boulevard will also include Antique Taco, a gourmet taco restaurant offering handmade tacos, Antique Taco Salad, chips and guacamole and salsa, and specialty drinks; Pretty Cool Ice Cream serving “unique flavors of ice cream bars, popsicles and cookie sandwiches;” and Five50 Pizza, “a New York City-style meets Neapolitan pizza concept,” according to the release.

Hollywood Casino Joliet will feature the all-age Boulevard Food & Drink Hall that includes ntique Taco, a gourmet taco restaurant offering handmade tacos, Antique Taco Salad, chips and guacamole and salsa, and specialty drinks. (Rendering provided by Hollywood Casino Joliet)

The Boulevard at Hollywood Casino Joliet will also feature “a breakfast and bakery counter serving locally roasted Big Shoulders Coffee, a mid-century Hollywood inspired bar with local brews and on-tap signature cocktails, and seating options for more than 100 guests indoors with additional seating on the seasonal outdoor patio,” according to the release.

Hollywood Casino Joliet will feature the all-age Boulevard Food & Drink Hall will feature a mid-century Hollywood inspired bar with local brews and on-tap signature cocktails. (Rendering provided by Hollywood Casino Joliet)

McClain Camarota Hospitality designed and will operate the Boulevard locations, according to the release.

Midwesterner Shawn McClain, a renowned James Beard Award winning chef, is the founder of McClain Camarota Hospitality, according to the release.

In addition, a restaurant partnership with Giada De Laurentiis will bring Sorellina by Giada to the new Hollywood Casino in Joliet.

Boulevard at Hollywood Casino Joliet is currently being constructed at the Rock Run Collection development and expected to open later in 2025, “subject to regulatory approval,” according to the release.

For more information, visit hollywoodcasinojoliet.com.