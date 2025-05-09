Lemont girls track wins conference meet: Thursday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Girls track and field
South Suburban Blue Championships: At Oak Forest, Lemont captured the team title with 140 points. Cassie Cunningham won the 800, Niki Tselios the 1,600 and the two teamed with Lizzy Rupsis and Maya Fedko to win the 4x400 and Hanah Farley joined Fedko, Cunningham and Tselios to take the 4x800. Ashley Wrublik won the shot put for Lemont.
SouthWest Suburban Championships: At Lockport, Lincoln-Way East ran second with 95 points to Homewood-Flossmoor. Lockport was third (86), Lincoln-Way Central fourth (85) and Lincoln-Way West sixth (44). Veronica Wolkosz won the triple jump and runner-up won the pole vault for Lockport. Ana Del Ponte won the 800, Mia Forystek the 1,600 and Cassidy Dion the 3,200 for LWC.
Illinois Central Eight Championships: At Herscher, Wilmington finished runner-up to Lisle with 114 points. Coal City finished third with 82.5, Reed-Custer sixth with 75, and Peotone eighth with 52. McKenna Van Tilburg won the 100 and 200 meters and the 100 and 300 hurdles for Wilmington. Terrynn Clott won the shot put for Peotone. Ella Wills won the shot put for Coal City. Alyssa Wollenzien won the high jump, Sophia Burciaga won the pole vault and Kaitlyn Lantka the triple jump for Reed-Custer.
Baseball
Lemont 5, Eisenhower 2: At Blue Island, Ethan Kelby and Sean Crane combined to strikeout 10 as Lemont (21-3-1, 11-0 in the South Suburban Conference) stayed unbeaten in league play. Zane Schneider had three hits for Lemont.
Morris 10, Kaneland 2: At Maple Park, a seven-run sixth inning lifted Morris to the win and the Interstate Eight conference championship. Jack Wheeler hit a three-run home run and Merek Klicker had a pair of RBIs for Morris (18-6, 11-0).
Lincoln-Way West 4, Andrew 1 (12 inn.): At Tinley Park, Conor Essenburg tripled driving in Anthony Vita, Carson Paulas and Quinten Lange to lead the Warriors to the extra innings win in a SouthWest Suburban game that was suspended on Wednesday. Tyler Barley picked up the win in relief for West (19-5, 7-4).
Plainfield North 3, Minooka 2 (9 inn.): At Plainfield, Chase Holtzman singled scoring Ryan O’Connor as the Tigers upset the Indians in the SPC. Gavin Pearson had three hits for North (16-9, 4-4). Rhett Harris had an RBI for Minooka (23-3, 8-1).
Oswego East 11, Bolingbrook 1 (5 inn.): At Oswego, Pharrell Weekley had an RBI for the Raiders (4-17-1, 1-8) in a Southwest Prairie Conference contest.
Coal City 8, Newark 2: At Coal City, Kellen Forsythe allowed two hits and struck out eight as the Coalers won the nonconference contest. Forsythe also drove in three runs for Coal City (17-11).
Plainfield South 4, Plainfield East 2: At Plainfield, the Cougars scored all four runs in the fifth inning to take the SPC contest from the Bengals. Cody Hogan had three RBIs for South (10-14, 4-5). Jeremy Stokes had an RBI for East (7-19-1, 3-6).
Wilmington 12, Kankakee 0 (5 inn.): At Wilmington, Cooper Holman allowed one hit and struck out six as the Wildcats won in the nonconference. Lucas Rink, Ryan Kettman and Kyle Farrell had a pair of RBIs each for Wilmington (17-7).
Romeoville 4, Joliet West 2: At Romeoville, Justin Perez had a two-run single in a three-run inning to lead the Spartans in the SPC. Jack Mulheron struck out five for Romeoville (14-12, 5-4). Mark Spoto and Quintin Guardia had RBIs for West (12-15, 7-2).
Brother Rice 5, Providence 2: At New Lenox, a three-run sixth by the Crusaders decided the Chicago Catholic League contest. Sam Atkinson had a pair of RBIs for PC (17-10, 5-4).
St. Anne 12, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 inn.): At Donovan, the Panthers were limited to just two hits in the loss to the Cardinals. Aiden Mack and Ryan Millette had hits for GSW (7-13, 3-5).
Plainfield Central 10, Joliet Central 0 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, the Wildcats won for the fifth straight game with the shutout. Colin Coberly and Sam Bathan had three RBIs each for Central (23-4, 8-1 in the SPC).
Ottawa Marquette 7, Seneca 0: At Ottawa, the Irish were held to two hits as they fell in the Tri-County conference. Cody Clennon and Paxton Giertz had hits for Seneca (8-18, 4-10).
Herscher 4, Dwight 3: At Dwight, the visiting Tigers scored twice in the top of the seventh to stun the Trojans. Luke Gallett struck out seven and Owen Dunlap had an RBI for Dwight (20-9).
Softball
Lemont 16, Eisenhower 1 (4 inn.): At Lemont, Nicole Pacyga doubled, tripled and drove in four to lead Lemont in the SSC Blue. Mila Mardjetko also drove in four for Lemont (17-7, 12-1).
Gardner-South Wilmington 19, Donovan 1 (4 inn.): At Donovan, nine runs in the first and nine more in the eighth lifted the Panthers in the River Valley Conference. Maddie Simms had eight strike outs homered twice and drove in five to lead the Panthers (17-9, 8-3).
Manteno 11, Joliet Catholic 10 (8 inn.): At Manteno, the Angels fell to the Panthers after the hosts plated two in the bottom of the eighth. Emma Mackey doubled and drove in three runs and Addison Fanter drove in a pair for JCA (16-10).4 inn.):
Yorkville 18, Joliet Central 1 (4 inn.): At Yorkville, Victoria Godinez had an RBI as the Steelmen (1-23, 0-11) fell to the Foxes in the SPC.
Oswego East 11, Joliet West 6: At Oswego, Caitlin Jadron had three hits as the Tigers fell to the Wolves in the SPC. Madeline Woods, Alaina Grohar, Gabriela Juarez and Madison Jadron had a pair of hits each for West (4-20, 2-10).
Newark 9, Coal City 7: At Coal City, Addison Harvey had four RBIs as the Coalers fell in a nonconference contest. Madalyn Peterson had three hits for Coal City (17-8).
Plainfield North 6, Plainfield Central 5 (10 inn.): At Plainfield, Makayla Conrad’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth won it for the Tigers (9-14, 6-5 in the SPC). Addison Zitello hits a two-run homer for Central (11-12-1, 5-5 in the SPC).
Minooka 8, Plainfield East 1: At Minooka, Payton Psinas, Jaelie Hamilton and Marina Hristov had two RBIs each as the Indians took the SPC contest. Hristov and Emma Best combined to fan eight for Minooka (18-8, 10-1). Marie Marcum had an RBI for East (15-10, 8-3).
Plainfield South 5, Bolingbrook 2: At Bolingbrook, Regina Glover had a two-run single as part of a five-run second inning as the Cougars beat the Raiders in the SPC. Hailie Boardman struck out 12 for South (14-11, 6-5). Karina Choi had an RBI for Bolingbrook (4-19, 2-9).
Beecher 12, Providence Catholic 9: At Beecher, Angelina Cole doubled, tripled and accounted for four RBIs as the Celtics dropped the nonconference contest. Ella Kucala and Ava Misch added RBIs for PC (15-8).
Morris 7, Reed-Custer 2: At Morris, Mylie Hughes doubled twice and knocked in four as Morris (18-7) won in the nonconference. Mackenzie Foote had the only hit of the afternoon for R-C (9-15).
Oswego 11, Romeoville 1 (6 inn.): At Oswego, a ten-spot from the host Panthers in the first inning did in the Spartans in the SPC. Delany Giacomo hit a home run for Romeoville (4-14, 2-9).
Seneca 11, Ottawa Marquette 7 (10 inn.): At Ottawa, the Irish stayed unbeaten with the four-run rally in the last of the tenth. RBIs from Alyssa Zellers, Aurora Weber and Emma Mino in the 10th inning won it for Seneca (25-0).
Wilmington 14, Bloom Township 0 (4 inn.): At Chicago Heights, Molly Southall tripled twice and doubled to lead the Wildcats to the win. Lexi Strohm threw a no-hitter and faced just one over the minimum for Wilmington (19-5).
Lincoln-Way Central 4, St. Charles North 0: At St. Charles, Lisabella Dimitrijevic drove in three runs and struck out 18 of the 24 hitters she faced as the top-ranked Knights shut out the North Stars. Jalese Hays added an RBI for LWC (21-1).
Girls soccer
Lemont 4, Tinley Park 0: At Lemont, Lemont continues to roll in the SSC Blue.
Plainfield North 8, Joliet Central 0: At Joliet, Riley Grant netted a hat trick as North improved to 14-3, 6-1 in the SPC. Ilyanna Barriball had a goal and two assists for the Tigers.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At New Lenox, Kiersten White scored both goals as the Warriors improved to 8-6 overall and 4-3 in the SWSC.
Providence Catholic 2, St. Ignatius 1: At Chicago, Lydia Arrigoni and Alyssa Thulin scored for the Celtics (18-0-1, 6-0 in the CCL).
Joliet West 5, Bolingbrook 0: At Joliet, the Tigers blanked the Raiders in the SPC.
Oswego 4, Romeoville 0: At Romeoville, the Spartans were shutout in the SPC.
Plainfield Cental 3, Oswego East 1: At Oswego, the Wildcats defeated the Panthers in the SPC.
Ottawa 6, Wilmington 1: At Wilmington, the Wildcats fell to the Pirates in a nonconference match.
Lincoln-Way Central 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At New Lenox, the Knights rocked the Boilermakers in the SWSC.
Boys track and field
Illinois Central Eight Championships: At Herscher, Coal City was runner-up with 117 points. Wilmington placed sixth, Reed-Custer seventh and Peotone eighth. Julian Micetich won the 110 and 300 hurdles, Keaton Berta won the shot put and Reese Fitzpatrick the discus for Coal City, Billy Moore finished second in the 200 for Wilmington. Tanner Guilquist finished second in the pole vault for Reed-Custer.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way West 2, Lockport 1: At New Lenox, Collin Balke had 14 kills and nine digs to lead the Warriors to the 25-19, 24-26, 25-17 win over the Porters. Ryan Feree had 32 assists for West (17-14, 2-2 in the SWSC). Hunter Fash had nine kills and Ryan Dziadkowiec added 15 assists for Lockport (13-16, 1-4).
Bolingbrook 2, Joliet Central 0: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders cruised by the Steelmen, 25-20, 25-22 in the SPC.
Plainfield South 2, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, the Cougars defeated the Bengals 25-20, 25-21 in an SPC matchup.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At Bradley, Nate Rizzo had six kills to lead the Griffins to a 25-16, 25-18 SWSC win over the Boilermakers. Austin Reutter added 15 assists for East (20-3, 6-0).
Joliet Catholic 2, Nazareth Academy 0: At Joliet, the Hillmen defeated the Roadrunners, 25-18, 25-22 in the East Suburban Catholic.
Boys lacrosse
Montini 11, Providence Catholic 6: At New Lenox, the Celtics fell to the Broncos in a CCL matchup.
Minooka 12, Plainfield North 9: At Plainfield, the Indians took down the Tigers in the SPC.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way West 10, Schaumburg 6: At Schaumburg, Joey Roedl scored four goals and Isabella Schenberger and Ellie Trench scored twice for West (19-8).
Lincoln-Way Central 14, Bremen 6: At New Lenox, the Knights improved to 23-5 with the win over the Braves.
Lockport 5, Conant 4: At Hoffman Estates, the Porters snapped a two-game losing streak with the win to improve to 14-10.