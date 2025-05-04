AJ Lopez helps Plainfield Central to 20th win: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Baseball
Plainfield Central 5, Elk Grove 1: AJ Lopez hit a two-run RBI double while going 2 for 3 to earn Plainfield Central their 20th win of the year.
Burlington Central 10, Coal City 1: The Coalers managed just four hits on the day.
Lake Central (Ind.) 8, Lincoln-Way Central 6: Cade Andrews (3 for 4, two runs) led the way for Lincoln-Way Central.
Lincoln-Way East 7, Oswego East 3: Colin Bettenhausen struck out five and allowed just two hits in five innings of relief on the mound for Lincoln-Way East.
Joliet West 2, Lockport 0: Daniel Lukancic went 2 for 3 with one RBI for West while Lockport managed just two hits as a team.
Plainfield North 17, Huntley 12: Brendan Henderson (4 for 4, two HR, five RBIs), Gavin Persson (2 for 5, three runs, HR, five RBIs) and Johnny Andretich (3 for 4, two RBIs) led the effort for Plainfield North.
Providence 8, Mt. Carmel 5: Blake Jenner, Declan Kane, Nate O’Donnell, and Cooper Eggert all hit home runs for Providence.
Joliet Catholic 6-15, St. Patrick 2-2: The first game saw Zach Pomatto go 3 for 4 with one RBI for JCA. In Game 2, Lucas Simulick (4 for 5, three runs), Keegan Farnaus (3 for 4, three runs, five RBIs) led a 16-hit effort.
West Aurora 12, Bolingbrook 0 (5 inn.): Bolingbrook managed just two hits on the day.
Tolono Unity 9, Coal City 0: Gabe McHugh went 2 of 2 for the Coalers.
T.F. South 2, Joliet Central 1: Joliet Central got a runner to third in the seventh, but couldn’t get him home as they lost their 15th straight.
Softball
Plainfield Central 6, Andrew 5: Evalyn Prochaska went 3 for 4 with one RBI for Plainfield Central.
Lockport 3, Naperville Central 1: Kelcie McGraw struck out 15 with four hits and one unearned run.
Waubonsie Valley 15, Joliet Central 0 (4 inn.): The Steelmen managed just one hit on the day.
Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Yorkville Christian 0: Jo Male tossed a no-hitter for GSW.
Joliet West goes 2-1 at Marengo Invitational: After dropping the first contest of the day 6-5, Joliet West snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 7-6 win over Cary-Grove. They closed the day out losing to St. Charles East 14-12.
Lincoln-Way East goes 2-0 at Loyola Round Robin: The Griffins defeated Loyola 7-0 and Libertyville 15-0.
Badminton
Joliet Central wins Southwest Prairie Conference Championship: It’s the second consecutive year the Steelmen have won the SPC title.
Boys lacrosse
Neuqua Valley 16, Lincoln-Way 4: Chris Biel, Nate Uloswceh, Carter Krynski, and Collin Kannenberg each scored goals for Lincoln-Way West.
Lemont 14, Normal Community 7: Lemont won just 24 hours after beating Minooka on Friday.