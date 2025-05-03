Drew Satunas leads Lockport to baseball tournament victory: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

Baseball
Lockport 3, Lyons 1: Drew Satunas went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Porters to a Do It Steve’s Way Tournament win.
Trace Schaaf struck out six through four innings of work on the mound.
Lemont 8, Montini 2: Zane Schneider collected two hits and drove in two runs for Lemont during a Do It Steve’s Way Tournament victory.
Shea Glotzbach had two RBIs and Grady Garofolo and Moe Luciano each drove in a run.
Glotzbach struck out nine through six innings of work on the mound.
Dwight 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: Ryan Bumpous went 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI to lead the Trojans to a nonconference win.
Owen Dunlap drove in two runs and Tracer Brown collected three hits.
Evan Cox got the win on the mound, striking out three through three innings of work.
Lincoln-Way West 15, Riverside-Brookfield 2 (6 inn.): Peyton Globke went 1 for 2 at the plate with a homer and three RBIs for the Warriors during a nonconference victory.
Conor Essenburg went 3 for 4 with three doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored. Ian Hazelip drove in two runs.
Peotone 12, Hillcrest 2 (5 inn.): Joe Haase went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs and the Blue Devils picked up a nonconference win.
Andrew Barta went 3 for 4 with a run scored and Tyler Leitelt collected two hits.
Lincoln Tierney struck out seven through five innings on the mound.
Softball
Plainfield North 11, Plainfield South 4: Sophia Feminis went 3 for 4 at the plate with a grand slam and five RBIs for the Tigers during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Addison Conrad went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Abbey Mayes and Brooklynn Griffith each collected an RBI.
Abigail Laube struck out three through seven innings pitched.
Seneca 5, Ottawa 4: Emma Mino went 1 for 4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs to lead the Fighting Irish to a Tri-County Conference win.
Alyssa Zellers and Hayden Pfeifer each drove in a run.
Pfeifer struck out four through two innings of relief on the mound.
Sandburg 5, Lemont 4: Jessica Pontrelli and Natalie Pacyga each had an RBI but Lemont fell in nonconference play.
Herscher 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 7: Kayla Scheuber drove in four runs but the Panthers fell in nonconference action.
Liv Siano went 1 for 5 at the plate with a triple and Ella Mack and Jo Mate each drove in a run.
Boys track and field
Herscher Invite: Prairie Central and Sandwich tied for first with 56 points, Coal City took third with 42 points, Wilmington tied for 10th with 12 points, Reed-Custer took 15th with six points and Peotone took 16th with two points in a 16 team meet.
For the Coalers, Julian Micetich took second in the 110 meter hurdles (15.1) and Parker Jacovec won the long jump (5.92m).
For the Wildcats, Reid Waldon won the triple jump (11.48m).
Homewood-Flossmoor Invite: The hosts took first with 197 points and Bolingbrook came in second with 116 points in a seven team meet.
For the Raiders, Bruce Duncan III won the 400 meter run (49.92).
Oswego Invite: West Aurora came out on top with 117 points and Seneca took last with 23 points.
For the Fighting Irish, Brayden Simek took second in high jump (1.80m).
Pete Struck Invite: Downers Grove North took first with 80 points, Minooka took second with 62.5 points, Joliet West took seventh with 31 points and Joliet Central took 16th with four points in a 20 team meet.
For Minooka, Ryan Resar won the 3,200 meter run (9:47.55).
For the Tigers, James Kokuro Jr. took second in the 400 meter run (50.31).
For the Steelmen, Nathaniel Gabriel took fifth in the 1,600 meter run (4:22.14).
Prospect Invite: New Trier took first with 92.5 points and Lockport took 11th with 33 points in a 22 team meet.
For the Porters, Nolan Lamoureux won the 400 meter run (48.93).
Roger Wilcox Invite: Romeoville finished ninth with 25 points in a nine team meet.
For the Spartans, Shaun Alexander took second in long jump (6.32m).
Girls track and field
Herscher Invite: Rich Township took first with 54 points, Reed-Custer took third with 43 points, Wilmington took seventh with 30 points, Coal City took eighth with 24 points and Peotone took 13th with 16 points.
For the Comets, Alyssa Wollenzien won high jump (1.55m).
For the Wildcats, McKenna Van Tilburg won the 100 meter run (12.42), the 100 meter hurdles (15.93) and the 300 meter hurdles (46.11).
For the Coalers, Evelyn Wills took second in high jump (1.52m).
For the Blue Devils, Celeste Richards took sixth in the 800 meter run (2:33.58).
Wheaton Warrenville South Invite: Mt. Prospect took first with 120 points, Bolingbrook took eighth with 42.5 points and Lincoln-Way Central took 11th with 26 points in a 19 team meet.
For the Raiders, the 4x100 meter relay won (48.16).
for the Knights, the 4x800 meter relay won (9:22.33).
Glenbard North Invite: Downers Grove North took first place with 196 points and Lockport took second with 112 points in an eight team meet.
For the Porters, Sydney Fontaine took second in the 400 meter run (58.52).
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Downers Grove South 0: Hunter Fash had seven kills and the Porters picked up a Lincoln-Way East Invitational tournament win, 27-25, 25-21.
Ryan Dziadkowiec had 13 assists, Drew Miller had 12 digs and Adam Gieser had 10 digs and two blocks.
Brother Rice 2, Lockport 0: Adam Gieser had seven kills but the Porters fell in Lincoln-Way East Invitational tournament action, 15-25, 15-25.
Ryan Dziadkowiec had 13 assists and Drew Miller had 15 digs.