Joliet Central students receive first aid training from Joliet Fire Department

Joliet Central JROTC cadets visited the Joliet Fire Department for first aid training and to learn about emergency response careers. (Photo Provided by Joliet )

Joliet Central’s JROTC cadets were recently given the opportunity to get first aid training with the Joliet Fire Department.

During the visit, cadets were provided with “an inside look at the critical roles played by firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians in keeping the community safe,” said a statement from Joliet Township High School District 204.

Cadets learned about the training, discipline, and teamwork required by people in emergency response careers, and fire station personnel shared their real-world experiences with the students.

During the visit, the JROTC cadets were given the opportunity to talk with the local first responders and ask questions about their work, offering insight into potential career paths in public service.

Joliet Central JROTC cadets visited the Joliet Fire Department for first aid training and to learn about emergency response careers. (Photo Provided by Joliet Township )

“This visit was a meaningful extension of the JROTC program’s commitment to developing leadership, citizenship, and practical life skills,” the district said in a statement.

“By connecting classroom lessons to real-world applications, Joliet Central JROTC continues to provide cadets with opportunities that inspire learning and broaden their understanding of service-oriented careers,” the district said.