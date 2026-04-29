Oswego Township supporting older adults with $10,000 donation to Meals on Wheels

Pictured in back row (from left) Oswego Township Supervisor Brian LeClercq, Meals on Wheels outreach coordinator Elizabeth Bowman, Meals on Wheels nutrition director Louise Maritato, Meals on Wheels food service aide Jessica Lazarit. Front row (from left) are Meals on Wheels food service aide Lois Konicek, Meals on Wheels chef Kerin Harris, Oswego Township Trustee Judy Bush and Meals on Wheels CEO Andrea Proulx Buinicki seen recently as Oswego Township makes a donation to the nonprofit organization. (Photo provided by Oswego Township)

Oswego Township Supervisor Brian LeClercq and Trustee Judy Bush joined Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois CEO Andrea Proulx Buinicki, nutrition director Louise Maritato, and staff in April to present a $10,000 donation to support services to older adults in Kendall County.

Oswego Township has been a supporter of older adult services through Meals on Wheels for many years, according to a news release from Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois delivers more than 1.1 million meals annually to older adults across suburban Cook, Grundy, Kendall, and Will counties.

In addition to nutritious meals, services include community café lunches, restaurant partnerships, wellness activities, and social engagement opportunities, “to help older adults live independently and thrive in their communities,” according to the release.

Meals on Wheels is a 501c3 federal nonprofit and all donations are tax-deductible.

“Besides federal funding, we rely on donations from groups like the Oswego Board of Trustees and the support of community members who give of their time and money so generously,” Meals on Wheels said.

The organization is always in need of delivery drivers. Visit www.mowfni.org for more information on services or how to volunteer.