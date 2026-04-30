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The Herald-News

Joliet issues traffic alert around downtown with Slammers’ Big House Ball Game Thursday

Details on where to park and traffic flow around the Joliet Slammers exhibition game at Old Joliet Prison at 3:05 p.m. Thursday.

Details on where to park and traffic flow around the Joliet Slammers exhibition game at Old Joliet Prison at 3:05 p.m. Thursday. (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

By Judy Harvey

The Big House Ball Game is taking place at the Old Joliet Prison, 1125 Collins St., Thursday afternoon.

The Joliet Police Department said drivers should plan for traffic delays and a large amount of pedestrian traffic in the area. The game starts at 3:05 p.m. Thursday.

Police will be on-site for traffic control and event security, and those attending the game or those in the area are urged to follow all directions given by Joliet police personnel on the scene.

Parking details

• General parking: Grass area behind the old women’s prison; enter off Woodruff Avenue, and this is first come, first serve.

• Staff parking: West prison lot, enter off Hills Avenue

• ADA/handicap parking: South prison lot

• Motorcycle parking: Northeast corner of Woodruff Avenue and Collins Street, in front of the women’s prison

• Ride-sharing drop-off/pick-up area: South prison lot

In accordance with Illinois law, Joliet police will also be operating drone technology at the event to allow for real-time public safety monitoring by a certified drone pilot, the police department said.

Joliet police request attendees to immediately report any suspicious persons or activity by calling 911.

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Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.