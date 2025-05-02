JT Augustyniak helps Plainfield Central to baseball victory: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Baseball
Plainfield Central 6, Romeoville 4: JT Augustyniak went 2 for 4 at the plate with a triple, a single and three RBIs for the Wildcats during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Kyle Perry drove in one and scored two. Cole Sisti got the win on the mound, striking out two through 6 2/3 innings pitched.
Lemont 16, Crete-Monee 0 (4 inn.): Shea Glotzbach drove in four runs and tripled to lead Lemont to a nonconference win.
Brett Tucker had three RBIs, and Matt Devoy scored thrice.
Lincoln-Way East 4, Homewood-Flossmoor 2: Jack Bauer struck out nine and allowed one hit through four innings on the mound to help the Griffins to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
MJ Schley went 1 for 3 at the plate with a double and a run scored. Charlie Cosich, Jacob Newman and Tyler Hudik each drove in a run.
Plainfield South 7, Joliet West 3: Caden Pierceall and Nick Ruenzi each doubled for the Cougars during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Cody Hogan and Reid Staub combined to drive in four runs. Pablo Herrera struck out four through four innings on the mound.
Oswego 15, Bolingbrook 6: Pharrell Weekley and Thomas McDermott both homered for the Panthers during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Kyle Offner drove in two runs.
Morris 11, Rochelle 0 (5 inn.): Griffin Zweeres homered and drove in four runs for Morris during an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Brett Bounds and Jack Wheeler combined to drive in four runs. Bounds got the win on the mound, striking out seven through four innings pitched.
Oswego East 7, Plainfield North 6: Brendan Henderson and Chase Holtzman each had a home run, but the Tigers fell in a Southwest Prairie Conference matchup.
Henderson went 4 for 4 at the plate. Holtzman drove in two runs.
Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 5, Seneca 4: The Fighting Irish battled but came up short in Tri-County Conference action.
Cameron Shriey homered and drove in a run, and Casey Klicker had two RBIs.
Grant Park 5, Gardner-South Wilmington 4: Ryan Millette scored two runs, but the Panthers fell short in River Valley Conference play.
Softball
Morris 17, Manteno 2 (4 inn.): Tessa Shannon hit a grand slam to help Morris to a nonconference win.
Addy Hackett went 2 for 2 at the plate with a double and four RBIs. Macie Ferguson went 1 for 2 with three RBIs.
Mylie Hughes picked up the win in the circle, striking out four and allowing two hits.
Lemont 9, Andrew 7: Jessica Pontrelli went 1 for 4 at the plate with a three-run homer and three RBIs to help the Lemont to a nonconference victory.
Ava Zdenovec had a double and three RBIs, and Mila Mardjetko drove in two runs. Mardjetko allowed five hits and struck out four through seven innings.
Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Grant Park 3: Maddie Simms homered and drove in a run to lead the Panthers to a River Valley Conference win.
Ella Mack went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and Kayla Scheuber drove in a run. Simms got the win, striking out 10 through seven innings pitched.
Wilmington 16, Crete-Monee 0 (4 inn.): Keeley Walsh went 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored for the Wildcats during a nonconference victory.
Taylor Stefancic, Nina Egizio and Taryn Gilbert combined to drive in six runs. Lexi Strohm struck out six through four innings pitched.
Lincoln-Way West 12, Homewood-Flossmoor 2 (5 inn.): Kaylea Armstrong, Madi Lukasik, Reese Cusack and Reese Forsythe each homered, and the Warriors picked up a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Cusack drove in five runs, Molly Finn and Armstrong combined to drive in four runs, and Forsythe went 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
Lincoln-Way Central 8, Lockport 2: Teagan Berkshire homered and drove in four runs for the Knights during a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Mia Degliomini went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Bella Dimitrijevic struck out eight through five innings pitched on the mound.
Oswego 17, Joliet West 2 (5 inn.): Alaina Grohar and Hope Hughes each homered, but the Tigers fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Oswego East 4, Romeoville 0: The Spartans fell behind early and couldn’t come back in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Boys track and field
Stephen Hunt Invitational: Plainfield North took first place with 110.5 points, Plainfield South took second with 93.5 points, Plainfield East was third with 52, and Plainfield Central took fourth with 16.
For the Tigers, Quinn Davis won the 1,600 meter run (4:17.69), and Aidan Connelly won the 110 hurdles (15.67).
For the Cougars, Dylan Buturusis took first in the 800 (1:55.91), Dylan Maloney won the 3,200 (9:03.70), and Jackson Sperli won the 300 hurdles (41.38).
For the Bengals, Joe Owusu took first in the 100 (10.86) and the 200 (22.31). Isaiah Smith took first in the 400 (51.12).
Girls track and field
Stephen Hunt Invite: Plainfield North took first with 140 points, Plainfield East took second with 51, Plainfield South took third with 48, and Plainfield Central took fourth with 32.
For the Tigers, Taylor McClain won the 100 (12.03) and the 200 (24.87), Lindsey Wenz won the 800 (2:17.83), Marlie Czarniewski won the 1,600 (5:02.58), and Shyi Harris won the 100 hurdles (15.20).
For the Bengals, Briyah Beatty won the 400 (57.81).
For the Wildcats, Bridget Kemp won the 3,200 (11:55.84) and Shania Davison the 300 hurdles (47.23).
Oak Forest Invite: Lincoln-Way West took first with 135 points in a 15 team meet.
For the Warriors, Alanah Smith won the 100-meter run (12.21) and the 200 (25.24), Ally Dean won the 800 (2:31.26), Chloe Miller won the 1,600 (5:44.45), Sophia Mikolajczak won the 3,200 (12:21.08), Emma Novotny won the 100 hurdles (16.24), and Reese Geiger triumphed in the pole vault (3.20 meters).
The 4x100 meter relay won, and the 4x200 meter relay won.
Reavis Relays: Oak Lawn took first place with 118.5 points, and Romeoville took third with 103.5 in a seven-team meet.
For the Spartans, Milan Cadet won the 100-meter run (13.00), Nyaa Williams won the 200 (26.87), andSophia Flowers won the 800 (2:26.15) and the 1,600 meter run (5:34.58).
The 4x100 meter relay and 4x200 meter relay teams also triumphed.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way East 2, Lockport 0: Konrad Swierczek had four kills, and the Griffins picked up a Southwest Suburban Conference victory, 25-15, 25-13.
Joey Abbeduto had three kills, and Carter Geiger had three kills and four digs.
Plainfield South 2, Plainfield North 0: The Cougars fought for a Southwest Prairie Conference win, 25-22, 29-27.
Girls soccer
Plainfield Central 4, Minooka 1: Ava Lambert scored all four goals for the Wildcats during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Payton Henderson, Kaitlyn Lambert and Riley Bathan each had an assist.
Lemont 8, Evergreen Park 1: Lemont dominated and earned a South Suburban Conference victory.
Lockport 3, Normal West 0: The Porters earned the shutout and got the win.
Romeoville 2, Joliet Central 1: Ari Arciniega had a goal, but the Steelmen came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Girls water polo
Neuqua Valley 9, Lincoln-Way West 5: Dana Dykshorn and Ellie Trench had two goals each, but the Warriors fell in nonconference play.
Olivya Agema had a goal. Grace Brown had 10 saves in net.