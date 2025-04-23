Joliet tries to spur interest in MyGrain spot at Union Station

City of Joliet Economic Development Specialist conducts a media tour of the former MyGrain Brewing Co. restaurant space at Union Station on Wednesday. Sept. 23, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet on Wednesday conducted media tours of the former MyGrain Brewing Co. space, hoping publicity will draw more interest.

“It’s not just a brewery,” city Economic Development Director Paulina Martinez said, noting the city is concerned that potential users may be thwarted thinking the city only wants a brewpub.

“We’re looking for a restaurant,” Martinez said. “If it’s a brewery, that’s a bonus.”

The city has received two proposals for the space at Union Station, and one of them includes plans for a microbrewery, Martinez said.

Brewing equipment is seen in the former MyGrain Brewing Co. space at Union Station in Joliet during a city-led tour of the space on Wednesday. April 23, 2025 (Bob Okon)

She said the city is talking with three other potential developers who may still submit proposals.

A request for proposals was put out on March 4 with an original deadline set at April 18. That deadline was later extended and now is set for May 2.

Martinez said the timetable was extended when late-arriving developers showed interest as the original deadline approached.

“I’m very happy with the response that we’ve received,” she said. “There’s been a lot of interest – serious interest."

MyGrain is one of two city-owned spaces downtown that has been advertised this year for potential redevelopment.

The Loughran Building in downtown Joliet, owned by the city of Joliet, was built in 1890. The city is looking for a user of space that last housed the Crabigale's comedy club. March 10, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The other is the 1890 Loughran Building at Cass and Chicago streets last used for the Crabigale’s comedy club, which closed in 2005.

The city received one proposal for the Crabigale’s space.

Even with the deadlines, the city is reserving the right to talk with other potential developers once the deadline has passed.

Union Station, which houses the MyGrain space, is a limestone building built in 1912 and served as the city railroad hub during the height of train travel until being replaced in 2018 by the neighboring Gateway Center.

The former MyGrain Brewing Co. space is located in Union Station, which was built in 1912 in downtown Joliet. (Shaw Media)

MyGrain was a brewpub with a restaurant and two bars, including one in event space that can be separated from the main restaurant.

A city worker led a tour through the space, noting details including: 12,000 square feet of indoor restaurant space, 2,500 square feet of outdoor patio space, occupancy for 215, and a loading dock available for potential brewery use.

Stoves, fryers and other equipment in the kitchen the former MyGrain Brewing Co. brewpub in Joliet remain at the space at Union Station. April 23, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The brewery equipment is still there if a new user wants to brew beer. Restaurant tables and bar stools are still intact, making the space easily convertible into another restaurant.

MyGrain owners invested an estimated $2.5 million into the space, closing in August 2023 after six years of business.