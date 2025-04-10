Joliet gets proposals for Crabigale’s, MyGrain spaces downtown

The Loughran Building in downtown Joliet, owned by the city of Joliet, was built in 1890. The city is looking for a user of space that last housed the Crabigale's comedy club in 2005. March 10, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet is getting proposals for downtown space it wants redeveloped.

One developer issued a proposal for redevelopment of the former Crabigale’s comedy club space in the 1890 Loughran Building owned by the city.

The city also is part owner of Union Station, and two developers have submitted redevelopment proposals for the former MyGrain Brewing Company space in the historic train station buildlng.

More proposals on both sites could still be coming, Joliet Economic Development Director Paulina Martinez said.

The deadline for proposals for the former MyGrain space is not until April 18.

The city owns the brewery equipment along with the restaurant space used by MyGrain Brewing Co. (Eric Ginnard)

The deadline for the Crabigale’s space was April 4.

But Martinez said that the city’s request for proposals on the Loughran Building allowed for consideration of competitive proposals beyond the deadline.

“There are at least two more parties that have a serious interest in the building and have been working on proposals.” Martinez said in an email.

The city has not set a timeline for approval of proposals on either site.

But city officials would like to see both of them back in use.

The Loughran Building has been unused for 20 years since the Crabigale’s comedy club closed.

MyGrain closed in August 2023, leaving behind its micro-brewery equipment and fully developed space for a restaurant and bar. The city spent $250,000 to buy out the MyGrain lease, which included acquisition of the brewery equipment.

The city issued its request for proposals at a time that it is making improvements in the downtown area and hopes to attract more business development.