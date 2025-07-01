Joliet holds July 3 fireworks show at Bicentennial Park

People gather near Cass Street Bridge in Joliet to see the fireworks show in this file photo from a July 3 Independence Day celebration at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park. (Denise Unland)

Joliet will hold its annual July 3 Independence Day celebration with fireworks at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park.

The event precedes the July 4 fireworks show at Memorial Stadium in Joliet.

The July 3 event will be 6 to 10 p.m. and feature live music from four bands, kids’ games and food and beverage vendors.

Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park is located at 201 W. Jefferson St. along the Des Plaines River.

There is no charge for admission.

People gather on the lawn for a live band performance in this file photo from a past Independence Day celebration at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in Joliet. (Larry W)

Fireworks are at 9:30 p.m.

Bands will perform on two stages, according to a news release from Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park.

At the pavilion, located in the section of park north of Jefferson Street, Selectones, a reggae fusion band, will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and Band of Lincoln, which plays rock and pop hits from Illinois musicians, will perform from 8:30 to 10 p.m.

At the river stage, located in the section of park south of Jefferson Street, Velvet Rose, a dance band that plays Motown, blues and other music, performs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Portrait of Sound, a classic rock band, performs from 8:30 to 10 p.m.

Bicentennial Park said in the news release that the following are prohibited at the event: outside alcohol, pets and vendors without park permits.