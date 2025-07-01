Half-price dog park permits for Will County forest preserves on sale now

Dog park permits are required for entry into the Will County forest preserve district’s six off-leash dog parks. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Half-price dog park permits for the Forest Preserve District of Will County are available for purchase starting Tuesday, July 1.

The permits may be purchased online and at Sugar Creek Administration Center, 17540 W. Laraway Road, in Joliet.

Permits are available at additional forest preserve visitor centers starting Wednesday, July 2: Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville and Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township.

The permits can be used at all six forest preserve dog parks through the end of this year.

The half-year permits decrease from $40 to $20 for Will County residents and from $80 to $40 for nonresidents. Seniors, veterans and active duty military get a $10 discount, so half-year passes are only $10 for residents and $30 for nonresidents. (Multiple discounts cannot be applied.)

The fees for each additional dog ($20 for residents, $30 for nonresidents) remain the same. Each dog park permit holder is allowed a maximum of three dogs.

Daily permit fees remain the same at $5 per dog for both Will County residents and nonresidents for up to three dogs.

Permits also can be purchased through the mail by downloading the online dog park permit application(Opens in a new window) and mailing it to Sugar Creek Administration Center.

Dog park permits are required for entry into the forest preserve district’s six off-leash dog parks located in: Forked Creek Preserve – Ballou Road Access, Wesley Township; Hammel Woods – DuPage River Access, Shorewood; Lower Rock Run Preserve – McClintock Road Access, Joliet; Messenger Marsh, Homer Glen; Plum Valley Preserve – Ballou Road Access, Crete Township; and Whalon Lake, Naperville.