Joliet man charged with DUI crash that injured Will County sheriff’s deputy

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A Joliet man has been charged with driving under the influence in a Plainfield Township crash that injured a Will County sheriff’s deputy.

The crash occurred on Feb. 27 but the charges were not filed until Friday following an investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Sontae Brooks, 48, is facing a felony charge of unlawful operation of a vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicle.

Brooks has also been further charged with the misdemeanor offense of DUI.

At 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 27, a deputy was conducting a traffic stop on a westbound lane of Caton Farm Road, near Enid Street, with emergency lights activated, according to Kevin Hedemark, sheriff’s office spokesman.

The deputy’s vehicle was struck from behind by a white Lexus vehicle, Hedemark said.

“The force of the impact pushed the patrol vehicle across all lanes of traffic before coming to rest in the grass on the south side of Caton Farm Road,” Hedemark said.

The deputy and the Lexus driver were taken to a hospital for treatment, Hedemark said.

The deputy suffered a head injury as a result of the crash, he said.

Brooks was identified as the driver of the Lexus, Hedemark said. The investigation included witness interviews, toxicology testing, and data analysis from the involved vehicles, he said.

Brooks is not in custody as of Monday morning.